Iowa prep football roundup: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley tops Western Christian thanks to strong start

HULL, Iowa — The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley High School football team won its second game of the season, beating Western Christian 34-13 Friday at Western Christian.

The Nighthawks led 20-0 through the first 18 minutes, and then outscored the home Wolfpack 14-6 in the second half.

Landyn Van Kekerix had two rushing touchdowns in the first half, one from five and another from 30 in the first quarter-and-a-half of the game.

Cade Fisher also ran the ball in from the Western 1-yard-line early in the second quarter.

The Wolfpack put their first points on the board, thanks to an Ashten Winterfield 36-yard touchdown reception with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first half.

The Nighthawks scored the next 14 points, thanks to Van Kekerix. He scored two rushing touchdowns of 13 and four yards, respectively.

Van Kekerix ran for 103 yards on 10 carries.

Senior quarterback Tanner Te Slaa completed nine of 12 passes for 114 yards. He did throw an interception.

The Wolfpack’s final touchdown came during the fourth quarter, as Ty Van Essen found Wyatt Gulker for 11 yards. That gave the game its final 34-13 score.