Iowa prep football roundup: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley tops Western Christian thanks to strong start

HULL, Iowa — The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley High School football team won its second game of the season, beating Western Christian 34-13 Friday at Western Christian.
The Nighthawks led 20-0 through the first 18 minutes, and then outscored the home Wolfpack 14-6 in the second half.
Landyn Van Kekerix had two rushing touchdowns in the first half, one from five and another from 30 in the first quarter-and-a-half of the game.
Cade Fisher also ran the ball in from the Western 1-yard-line early in the second quarter.
The Wolfpack put their first points on the board, thanks to an Ashten Winterfield 36-yard touchdown reception with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first half.
The Nighthawks scored the next 14 points, thanks to Van Kekerix. He scored two rushing touchdowns of 13 and four yards, respectively.
Van Kekerix ran for 103 yards on 10 carries.
Senior quarterback Tanner Te Slaa completed nine of 12 passes for 114 yards. He did throw an interception.
The Wolfpack’s final touchdown came during the fourth quarter, as Ty Van Essen found Wyatt Gulker for 11 yards. That gave the game its final 34-13 score.
Van Essen was 14-for-22 for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyler Mantel led the Wolfpack with 31 rushing yards, and Uchan Harberts had 30 yards.
West Sioux 42, Sioux Center 27: The Falcons opened up the first quarter out to a 20-0 lead.
Dylan Wiggins had two passing TDs. The first one was from 32 yards, and Brady Lynott caught that one.
The Wiggins-Lynott connection worked later in the first quarter, this time for a 60-yard TD that put the Falcons up 14-0 with the PAT from Noel Lopez.
Lynott also had a rushing TD in the first quarter.
Dao Keokhamthong got the Warriors on the board, catching a 41-yard pass from quarterback Zach Rozeboom.
West Sioux got an interception return in the second quarter.
Wiggins was 21-for-28 for 256 yards, and his longest pass was that 60-yarder to Lynott.
Carter Bultman was also 2-for-3 as a passer for 41 yards.
Lynott was West Sioux’s leading rusher, as he had 55 yards on four carries.
Bultman had 51 rushing yards.
Rozeboom was 12-for-20 for 223 yards.
Caden Plasier was the Warriors’ leading rusher with 105 yards.
Kylar Fritz led the SC defense with 11 total tackles.
OABCIG 42, Storm Lake 10: The Falcons needed 358 yards to beat the Tornadoes in Friday’s game.
Easton Harms was responsible for two of the Falcons’ touchdowns on Friday night. One of those was a kickoff return for 92 yards.
Falcons quarterback Beckett DeJean was 12-for-21 passing for 158 yards and two TDs. Zach Hemer also threw a passing TD.
Gabe Winterrrowd, Easton Harms and Josh Peters each caught a TD pass.
The Falcons defense forced three takeaways.
Hinton 7, MMCRU 6: The Blackhawks moved to 1-1 on the season Friday.
Their lone TD came during the third quarter. It came on a kickoff return from Beau DeRocher.
Glen Carlson was 10-for-23 for 134 yards.
IKM-Manning 28, Westwood 20: Jackson Dewald added two rushing TDs and 214 rushing yards.
He carried the ball 31 times.
The Rebels had 282 total rushing yards in the loss.
Okoboji 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7: Okoboji senior Logan Heller helped the Pioneers get their first win of the season with a 293-yard game and three touchdowns.
The Pioneers amassed 417 rushing yards on the night.
Jesse Bockman had five tackles.
Sioux Central 68, Manson NW Webster 32: Rebels junior Ethan Mills ran for five touchdowns in the win Friday night.
Mills ran the ball 30 times for 147 yards.
The Rebels scored 20 points in both the second and third quarters.
Jacob Hargens led the defense with 14 tackles.
This story will be updated.