Elk Point-Jefferson, the defending South Dakota Class 11B state champion, suffered its first loss of the season Friday night to Sioux Valley, 20-11.
The Huskies, who fell to 2-1, went 12-0 last season, knocking off two-time defending champion Winner to earn the school's first state title.
Below is a roundup of other scores from around Siouxland.
NORTHWEST IOWA
Akron-Westfield 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 18
Alta-Aurelia 9, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, 57, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 13
Boone 37, Storm Lake 20
Central Lyon 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Cherokee, Washington 50, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
People are also reading…
East Sac County 13, OA-BCIG 12
Emmetsburg 35, Estherville-Lincoln Central 16
Harlan 48, Denison-Schleswig 20
Harris-Lake Park 67, Rockford 0
IKM-Manning 27, Panorama, Panora 26
Le Mars 38, Sioux City North 14
Logan-Magnolia 42, Kingsley-Pierson 12
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 27
Newell-Fonda 64, West Harrison, Mondamin 28
Pocahontas 35, Okoboji, Milford 32
Ridge View 14, Unity Christian 0
Ruthven-Ayrshire 44, Northwood-Kensett 12
Sheldon 35, South O'Brien, Paullina 7
Sioux Center 30, Spirit Lake 20
Sioux City East 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10
South Sioux City, 46, Sioux City West 14
St. Mary's, Remsen 48, Siouxland Christian 0
Underwood 24, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14
Webster City 34, Spencer 7
West Lyon, 53, Lawton-Bronson 12
Western Christian 33, Hinton 0
Woodbine 14, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 12
Woodbury Central, Moville 39, Westwood, Sloan 22
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
Bancroft-Rosalie 34, Wakefield 16
Battle Creek 47, David City 0
Cedar Catholic 25, Aquinas Catholic 13
Clarkson/Leigh 36, Pender 29
Crofton 16, Bloomfield 2
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 36, Homer 29
Neligh-Oakdale 40, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 24
Niobrara/Verdigre 26, Creighton 12
Norfolk 27, Bellevue East 0
Norfolk Catholic 31, Ord 14
Oakland-Craig 22, Fort Calhoun 20
Pierce 28, Scotus Central Catholic 20
Plainview 42, Hartington-Newcastle 6
Ponca 24, Archbishop Bergan 21
South Sioux City 46, Sioux City West, IA 14
St. Mary's 46, Randolph 20
Stanton 62, Elkhorn Valley 34
TCNE (Tri County Northeast) 44, Winside 14
Tekamah-Herman 8, Centennial 6
Walthill 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)
West Point-Beemer 31, Arlington 0
Wisner-Pilger 32, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20
Wynot 14, Humphrey St. Francis 6
SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA
Canton 42, Beresford 14
Dakota Valley 49, Chamberlain 13
Lennox 18, Vermillion 12
Omaha Nation (Neb.) 68, Crazy Horse 24
Pine Ridge 36, Winnebago (Neb.) 32
Sioux Valley 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 11
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com