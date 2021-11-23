IPSWA ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Eight Siouxland metro high school football players receive all-state honors

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Eight metro high school football players were awarded all-state honors Tuesday by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association in Classes 3A and 5A.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton received four honorees in Class 3A, while in 5A, East’s Nick Wells and Kelynn Jacobsen were selected as was West senior Drew Benson.

The four Warrior all-staters were: wide receiver Tyler Schenkelberg (first-team), linebacker Jacob Imming (first-team), quarterback Tyler Smith (second-team), defensive lineman Tylar Lutgen (third-team) and defensive back Kaden Smith.

Schenkelberg had 938 receiving yards, and he had eight receiving touchdowns.

Imming was the team’s tight end with 11 touchdowns, but he was just as solid defensively. The Iowa State football recruit led the Warriors with 53 total tackles, and he had 33 solo tackles.

Tyler Smith, meanwhile, had 2,271 passing yards, and the junior quarterback had 511 rushing yards.

Smith had a combined 32 touchdowns.

Kaden Smith caught three interceptions and was second among Warrior defenders with 49 total tackles.

Lutgen was fifth in total tackles, as the junior defensive end had 33. He also had five sacks.

Wells earned a second-team defensive lineman spot in Class 5A, while Jacobsen, a Black Raiders junior, earned a spot as a wide receiver on the third team.

Wells led the Black Raiders with 73 total tackles and six sacks.

Jacobsen led the East receiving corps with 724 yards and five touchdowns.

Here’s a look at the other area all-staters, in descending class size:

Class 4A

Andrew Hough, Spencer: The Tigers senior offensive lineman was named onto the first team. The Tigers amassed 3,704 yards as a team.

Logan Huckfelt, Spencer: The junior lineman was named onto the second team offensively. Defensively, Huckfelt had 5.5 tackles for loss.

Brandon Vander Sluis, Le Mars: The defending Class 3A champion in the discus made it as a second-team offensive lineman. The Bulldogs had 3,358 total yards offensively.

Class 3A

Runner-up Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley saw six of its players earn all-state mentions.

There were two Nighthawks who received first-team honors: Landyn Van Kekerix (WR/RB) and Tanner Te Slaa as a punter.

Van Kekerix led the Nighthawks with 34 touchdowns; he had 17 rushing and 14 rushing.

Te Slaa punted the ball 23 times for 763 yards. He averaged 33.2 yards per punt.

The Nighthawks had three second teamers, all seniors: Caleb Kats, Brevyn Kramer and Casey Pick.

Kats was selected as a wide receiver, Kramer as an offensive lineman and Pick as a linebacker.

Kats had 633 receiving yards and 12 offensive TDs. Kats also had two interceptions.

Pick had 47.5 total tackles, second to Van Kekerix’s 65.5.

Sioux Center had a pair of third-teamers: kicker Miguel Gonzalez and defensive lineman Dominic Mora.

Gonzalez was 17-for-20 on PATs, and he made 89 percent of field goals. His longest made field goal was 34 yards.

Mora had 23 solo tackles, a pick-six and 6.5 tackles for loss.

MOC-Floyd Valley’s Josiah Bundt was also a third-teamer, leading the Dutch with 3.5 sacks and second with 38.5 total tackles.

Class 2A

West Lyon earned six spots in the all-state list in Class 2A.

Those six Wildcats were offensive linemen Easton Fleshman, Joshua Kooi, defensive lineman Gabriel Ter Wee, defensive backs Jaxon Meyer and Hunter Jacobson and linebacker Dawson Ripperda.

Jacobson was a third-teamer while the other five were on the first team.

The Wildcats went to the Class 2A title game, where they fell to Southeast Valley last week. The Wildcats had 4,724 all-purpose yards, and 3,155 on the ground.

Ter Wee was third among the West Lyon defense with 44 tackles. He also had four sacks.

Meyer and Jacobson had three interceptions each while Jacobson had a fumble recovery.

Ripperda led those defenders with 85 total tackles.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had five players named as all-staters.

They had two first-teamers (lineman Lyle Moore and offensive utility Zach Lutmer), senior linebacker Rex Van Wyhe and defensive back Cooper Spiess as second-teamers, and sophomore Graham Eben was a second-team defensive back.

Lutmer had 31 total touchdowns, including 22 on the ground. Lutmer had 1,529 all-purpose yards.

Van Wyhe led the Lions with 65 total tackles.

Spiess had three interceptions. Eben recorded four takeaways.

OABCIG had four guys in the all-state field. Griffin Diersen was a first-team running back, Easton Harms was a second-team receiver, Luke Swanger was a second-team offensive line and Beckett DeJean was voted as a utility offensive player.

Diersen was 36 yards shy of 1,000 yards on the ground, and he had eight rushing TDs.

Harms had 1,243 all-purpose yards, leading the Falcons.

DeJean threw for 2,955 passing yards and 30 TDs. He had 39 total TDs.

Spirit Lake’s Zach Jensen was a first-team linebacker, while Jack Latham was a third-team receiver.

Latham had 1,257 all-purpose yards, 10 touchdowns and 834 receiving yards.

Jensen led the Indians with 90.5 total tackles.

Class 1A

The West Sioux Falcons got seven of their players on the all-state list.

Those seven players were: receiver Brady Lynott, offensive lineman Mario Duenas, offensive utility Dylan Wiggins, defensive back Blake Van Ballegooyen, running back Carter Bultman, receiver Aaden Schwiesow and defensive back Levi Koopmans.

Lynott led the receivers with 967 receiving yards and caught 13 receiving touchdowns. He also had six rushing TDs.

Wiggins had 35 total touchdowns, including 34 in the air. He had 3,011 passing yards.

Bultman had a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns along with 1,287 rushing yards.

Schwiesow was the No. 2 receiver with 614 receiving yards.

Duenas has a defensive TD, while Lynott had a pick-six.

Ridge View had four all-staters: lineman Cameron Spina, defensive lineman Kolton Luscombe, defensive back Cade Harriman and punter Brody Deitering.

Deitering, Luscombe and Harriman were among the Top 5 in tackles defensively, with Deitering leading the way with 69.5 total tackles.

Harriman led the Raptors with 26 total touchdowns, most of them on the offensive side.

Western Christian had two third-teamers: wide receiver Kyson Van Vugte and linebacker Shane Habben.

Van Vugte had 409 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Habben led the Wolfpack with 83.5 total tackles.

Class A

There are six Siouxland players who made it onto the first team, and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn as well as Woodbury Central had two of them.

The two HMS players were lineman Lance Berends and defensive back Kooper Ebel.

Ebel led the Hawks in offensive touchdowns with 28.

Woodbury Central senior receiver Carter Bleil and linebacker Max McGill were the two Wildcats’ first-teamers.

Carter Bleil earned 1,001 receiving yards and had 16 touchdowns from quarterback Dallas Kluender.

McGill led the Wildcats with 1,443 receiving yards, and defensively, the junior had 68.5 total tackles.

Gehlen Catholic junior Keaten Bonderson was a first-team specialist. Bonderson led the Jays with 1,273 all-purpose yards.

Westwood junior Jackson Dewald made it as a first-team linebacker, but he had a solid offensive season.

Dewald ran for 1,612 yards and had 26 touchdowns. Defensively, he led with 44.5 total tackles.

The Wildcats and Hawks also got a second-teamer. Kluender was a second-team QB, while Hawks junior Travis Kamradt made it as a linebacker.

There were three third-teamers: Westwood’s Thorin Rodne, Lawton-Bronson’s Matt Peters and Akron-Westfield senior Cade Walkingstick.

8-Player

Wesley Galles, Remsen St. Mary’s: Galles was a main cog for the Hawks’ offense, and he is recovering from a neck injury sustained from a playoff game.

Austin Jensen, Remsen St. Mary’s: Jensen was fourth in 649 all-purpose yards among Hawks gainers. He had 12 receiving TDs.

Damon Schmid, Kingsley-Pierson: The Panthers senior made it to the first team, returning three kickoffs for TDs. He had 560 return yards.

Cael Ortmann, Remsen St. Mary’s: Ortmann threw for 32 passing TDs and had 62 total TDs. He had 1,198 all-purpose yards.

Trey Jungers, Newell-Fonda: Jungers led the Mustangs with 11 receiving TDs. He had 1,297 all-purpose yards.

Izak Baron, Newell-Fonda: Baron was a key lineman who allowed the Mustangs to collect 5,459 yards.

Mason Dicks, Newell-Fonda: Dicks threw 20 passing TDs while collecting 1,643 yards. Dicks also led N-F in rushing with 1,443 yards.

