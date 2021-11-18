'It just wasn't meant to be:' West Sioux falls to Van Meter in Class 1A title game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The West Sioux High School football team came up short Thursday evening in the Class 1A state title game, but still put up quite a fight against mighty No. 1 Van Meter.

The Falcons fell to the Bulldogs, 17-14, as Van Meter ran out the clock with a trio of first downs on the final drive of the game.

West Sioux made the game a nail-biter with 4 minutes, 25 seconds left on the clock when Falcons quarterback Dylan Wiggins heaved an arching pass toward the endzone.

Junior wide receiver Brady Lynott battled his defender and came down with the ball for a touchdown, pulling the Falcons within three points. But on the next drive, Van Meter managed three first downs, the final one a 16 yard pass from senior quarterback Jack Pettit to senior wide receiver Ganon Archer at the 26, to seal the victory.

With the win, Van Meter clinched the second state title in program history, while West Sioux fell short of its third.

While the Falcons walked away without a championship trophy, they managed to outgain the favored Bulldogs in total offense by 17 yards.

Van Meter came into the game with the second most touchdowns and fourth most all-purpose yards in Class 1A, but West Sioux held the Bulldogs to just 252 total yards, 111 through the air and 141 on the ground.

But an early blocked punt and a pair of costly West Sioux turnovers gave Van Meter a boost, and the Bulldogs came out with the trophy.

“Our defense balled out all game long again against a really good Van Meter offense and a really good running attack,” West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “It just wasn’t meant to be. We just had the turnovers at untimely points.”

On offense, West Sioux managed 269 total yards, led by junior quarterback Dylan Wiggins with 139 passing yards, and junior running back Carter Bultman, who had 79 yards on the ground.

Van Meter struck first thanks to a blocked punt at the 18 yard line from sophomore John Braun. The Bulldogs then took three plays to score, with Jack Petit hitting senior Chris Schreck in the endzone for a 6-0 lead.

Van Meter kicker Katie Lindsay split the uprights on the ensuing point after attempt, to become the first goal in state history to score a point at a state title game.

The Bulldogs scored again early in the second quarter, as a defenseless player penalty on West Sioux gave Van Meter a first and goal at the seven . Two plays later, Van Meter quarterback ran it in from the one yard line for a 14-0 Bulldogs’ advantage.

West Sioux’s turn finally came with 20 seconds left in the first half, when the Falcons finished off a 62 yard drive with a touchdown. Wiggins hits senior Levi Koopmans on third down for a 16 yard pass to put the Falcons at the one yard line, and the Bulldogs stuffed Carter Bultman twice at the line.

On third down, senior Blake Van Ballegooyan took the handoff from Wiggins on the right side, and then dumped the ball off to Bultman in the endzone for a touchdown.

At halftime, Van Meter led West Sioux, 14-7, despite the Falcons holding a 151 to 141 advantage in total yards.

Midway through the third quarter, the Falcons went 62 yards on 12 plays to give themselves a first and 10 at the 17 yard-line. Bultman took the ball for a yard, and Wiggins threw back to back incompletions to make it a Falcons 4th and nine at the 16.

The Falcons went for it, but Wiggins was sacked in the backfield by Bulldogs’ senior Casey Trudo, and Van Meter took the ball back on downs.

Van Meter then took the ball back to the 11 before West Sioux stopped the drive on a sack, but Bulldogs kicker Katie Lindsay successfully converted a 27-yard field goal to extend Van Meter’s lead to 17-7.

West Sioux responded with a touchdown drive on their next possession. After going 27 yards on seven plays, the Falcons faced second and seven at the 32. Wiggins then uncorked a 32-yard pass that Lynott caught in traffic to pull the score within three.

Van Meter clinched the win minutes later with a 53 yard drive that ended in victory formation at the 26, and the Bulldogs sideline swarmed the turf in celebration.

Wiggins finished the night 13-of-24 passing for 73 yards, while Van Ballegooyan finished with the team’s only touchdown pass. Carter Bultman had a team-high 79 rushing yards, while junior Brady Lynott had a team-high five catches for 69 yards and a score.

The Falcons end the season with an 11-2 overall record, and will graduate 11 seniors before they take the field for the 2022 season.

“It was definitely a battle,” Wiggins said. “I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the seniors. They were there from the beginning, they brought us here, and they showed us what to do. They were definitely a big part of this year, and our success. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to them.”

Schwiesow has coached this year's senior class since they were eight years old, and he feels a special bond with the group, which includes his son, senior Aaden Schwiesow.

“I love these guys like they’re my own kids,” Schwiesow said. “I get on them a lot of times like they’re my own kids too, but I love these guys. I heard a coach say once ‘the greatest two things you can be called in your life is coach and dad. I’ve been fortunate enough to do that with both on the same day. That’s pretty special for me to think.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0