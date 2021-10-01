"It means so much:" Sioux City North takes down Waukee

SIOUX CITY– Every win counts the same in the win column. But sometimes, a victory means just a little bit more.

On Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium, the players on the sideline and fans in the stands erupted in jubilation as the Sioux City North High School football team beat Waukee, 21-18, with the clinching play coming on a crucial defensive stop on fourth down with 1:38 left in the game.

Once the clock finally struck zero, the North players sprinted toward the locker room to celebrate their bounce-back victory. For the Stars, the chance to take down a Des Moines school made Friday’s win feel extra special.

“It means so much,” North quarterback Carson Strohbeen said. “Beating a Des Moines team really boosts your spirit, because they are usually seen as the big dogs. Sioux City is usually looked down upon, and now we’re showing that we are really a team to compete with.”

The North offense scored the game’s first points on its second drive, as senior receiver Desmond Grace capped off a seven-play possession with a 12 yard touchdown run to give the Stars a 7-0 lead.

The North defense forced a Warriors punt on the next drive, but Waukee quickly got the ball back. After the punt was downed at the one-yard line, Waukee tackled North running back Dayton Harrell in the endzone for a safety, to put the score at 7-2.

Waukee regained possession on a free kick, but immediately turned the ball over when quarterback Blake Hauck threw an interception that North junior Luke Soldati returned to the 22 yard line.

On the first play of North’s ensuing drive, Grace took the ball 22 yards up the middle for his second touchdown run of the game, and a 14-2 Stars lead.

The Warriors offense finally broke through on its next possession with a 12-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown run from quarterback Blake Hauck. The Warriors missed out on the extra point, however, and North’s lead was trimmed to six points, at 14-8.

Waukee took the ball to start the second half and methodically drove down the field, with a nearly seven minute drive that ended on a 10-yard touchdown run from Hauck that tied the game at 14-14. After successfully converting the PAT, the Warriors had their first lead of the ballgame, at 15-14.

The Warriors’ lead didn’t last long though, as North responded by going 65 yards on nine plays for a touchdown. Dedric Sullivan took the ball on third and one from the nine-yard line, and ran into the endzone for a 21-15 North lead.

Waukee tightened the score with 9:29 left in the game on a 32-yard field goal to pull within three, at 21-18. That was as close as the Warriors would get.

North punted on its next offensive possession, and Waukee took over at the 10-yard line. The Stars defense smothered the Warriors on the drive, and got the ball back for the offense by stuffing Waukee on fourth and two.

After the ensuing North possession ended with a punt, the Stars defense did it again, stopping the Waukee offense in its tracks on fourth and four from the 15 yard line. With that turnover on downs, the Stars clinched the win, and Strohbeen kneeled until the clock finally ran out.

The win provided a much-needed salve for a North squad that was coming off of last week’s 27-14 loss to Ames.

“Ames last week, we let that one slip away,” North head coach Mitch Mohr said. “The biggest thing was playing four quarters, learning how to win, and we finally pushed through on one here tonight.”

The North offense finished the night with 224 total yards on 54 plays, with 68 passing yards and 156 rushing.

Despite the final score, Waukee outgained the Stars with 281 total yards on 60 plays, with 157 yards rushing and 124 passing yards.

Strohbeen had 68 total passing yards in the game, 26 of them going to tight end Jacob Hagan.

Grace wound up with a team-high 71 rushing yards for North, and also made his presence known with a few key defensive plays, including a pass breakup on Waukee’s final offensive drive.

“Normally, I’d just be playing defense and helping with the team, but tonight I had to step up and score, and put some points on the board,” Grace said. “(The plan) was just to run the ball down their throats and score.”

Mohr mentioned Grace as one of the team’s defensive stars of the game, with Grace finishing with four total tackles and three assists.

“He is very smooth and is just a very dynamic athlete,” Mohr said. “He gives us flexibility, and he allows us to do other things defensively, and let him just play football. With that flexibility, we can be very multidimensional on defense, and that kind of gives teams some fits.”

Senior linebacker Brody Martin had a team-high 13 tackles, while Jayston Paulson had four tackles and a sack.

For North, the win still adds just one tick to the win column, but on Friday night, it was obvious that this was a victory that the Stars have been waiting for for a long time.

“It means a lot,” Grace said. “A Sioux City school beating a Des Moines school, they don’t think nothing about us, and we just beat them. I’m pretty happy, and all of our team (is).”

The win improves North’s record to 4-2, while Waukee fell to 1-5.

The Stars will play next Friday, at Johnston.

