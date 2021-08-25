It's here: Metro football season kicks off with matchup between North and South Sioux

North’s defense will look a little more familiar, as all six of last year's defensive lineman and linebackers are back. There is quite a bit of change in the secondary though, as a few younger players taker over for the departed seniors of 2020.

Over on the Nebraska side of things, the Cardinals are looking to rebound after two straight tough seasons in the win column.

In 2019, first-year head coach Chris Stein led the Cardinals to a 2-7 finish, but the team fell to 1-7 in 2020.

This year, according to Stein, the focus for South Sioux is growth. Whether that involves improved pass catching from the receivers or better performances from the defense, Stein is hoping that the Cardinals can earn some wins in 2021, whether or not those victories show up on the scoreboard.

“We are making strides,” Stein told The Journal earlier this month. “I think every year we have improved, and we want to see that continue this year.”

South Sioux returns a few of its key defensive players this season, including lineman KeyShawn Taylor, safety Tyler Knowles and linebackers Payton Martinez and Todd Comstock.

For fans of both teams, Thursday night is all about the future, with new expectations, new quarterbacks, and a brand new season.