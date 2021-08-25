It's here: Metro football season kicks off with matchup between North and South Sioux

It’s time to play football again in Sioux City.
On Thursday night, the Metro football season kicks off with a matchup between Sioux City North High School and South Sioux City High School, at Morningside University's Elwood Olsen Stadium.
For both teams, it is a chance to start the season off on a positive note.
North and South Sioux both come into 2021 with new quarterbacks. North will have junior Carson Strohbeen under center this season, while South Sioux will play either senior Christian Barajas, sophomore Nick Rogge, or freshman Darrius Helms.
The Stars start the new season with high hopes after posting a 3-5 overall record in 2020, a two-win improvement over North's 2019 mark of 1-8. This year, head coach Mitch Mohr set a goal for his team to finish around .500, but his players seem to be shooting even higher than that.
The offense will be led by Strohbeen — the son of Sioux City Bandits’ head coach Erv Strohbeen — with senior wide receiver Desmond Grace providing the speed on the outside at wide receiver.
“We’re hoping for probably seven (wins) out of nine, to get to the playoffs and stuff,” Grace said earlier this month. “It would mean a lot. It would feel good my senior year, to get to the playoffs.”
North’s defense will look a little more familiar, as all six of last year's defensive lineman and linebackers are back. There is quite a bit of change in the secondary though, as a few younger players taker over for the departed seniors of 2020.
Over on the Nebraska side of things, the Cardinals are looking to rebound after two straight tough seasons in the win column.
In 2019, first-year head coach Chris Stein led the Cardinals to a 2-7 finish, but the team fell to 1-7 in 2020.
This year, according to Stein, the focus for South Sioux is growth. Whether that involves improved pass catching from the receivers or better performances from the defense, Stein is hoping that the Cardinals can earn some wins in 2021, whether or not those victories show up on the scoreboard.
“We are making strides,” Stein told The Journal earlier this month. “I think every year we have improved, and we want to see that continue this year.”
South Sioux returns a few of its key defensive players this season, including lineman KeyShawn Taylor, safety Tyler Knowles and linebackers Payton Martinez and Todd Comstock.
For fans of both teams, Thursday night is all about the future, with new expectations, new quarterbacks, and a brand new season.
While South Sioux’s quarterback situation is still currently unresolved, North should feel pretty good with the young Strohbeen at the controls.
He has his sights set pretty high.
“I’m very excited and ready to get to work. At practice, we’ve been looking really good. I think our goal is to get to the playoffs this year,” Strohbeen said a few weeks ago. “It’ll take some dedication and hard work.”
The Stars and Cardinals will kick off on Thursday at 7 p.m.