Jaxon Meyer scores overtime touchdown to send West Lyon to state title game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Before this weekend, West Lyon senior quarterback Jaxon Meyer had never played an overtime game in his high school career.

His first one went well, to say the least.

Meyer was the hero for the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A state semifinal game against Williamsburg, scoring all three Wildcats' touchdowns and grabbing a crucial interception in overtime, as West Lyon took down the Raiders at the UNI-Dome, 20-14.

With the Raiders facing a second and goal at the six yard line in overtime, Meyer drifted over the middle and picked off a pass from Williamsburg quarterback Cade Ritchie at the goal line, to give West Lyon the ball and a shot to win the game.

Two plays later, Meyer ran it in from the 5-yard line to send the West Lyon crowd into a frenzy, and the Wildcats to next week’s state title game, the team’s first championship appearance since winning the Class 1A title back in 2019.

“Our whole team just played very, very, very well for four quarters, but Jaxon Meyer stepped up,” West Lyon coach Jay Rozeboom said. “He made plays when he needed to on both sides of the ball. That is senior leadership for you.”

Meyer finished the night with just four completed passes and 43 yards for the air, but his 68 rushing yards and three touchdowns made the difference for West Lyon, as it clinched an opportunity to win the program’s sixth state title since 1998.

“It feels amazing,” Meyer said. “To be a Wildcat, everybody knows the Wildcats. To be a part of that is just the most amazing feeling ever.”

Neither team could get into a rhythm on offense for most of the game.

Williamsburg scored first in a wild first quarter that featured a trio of fumbles in quick succession. On their first drive, the Raiders drove the ball 40 yards on eight plays, but lost possession when junior running back Owen Douglas coughed the ball up at the 36 yard line.

West Lyon took possession, and went 14 yards before senior Hunter Jacobson also fumbled it away, giving the ball back to the Raiders at the 34. The first play of Williamsburg’s second drive featured a third fumble that appeared to be recovered by the Wildcats near the sideline, but the officials ruled the ball out of bounds.

On the next play, Ritchie hit senior wide receiver Jake Weber for a 61-yard touchdown, and the Raiders took a 7-0 lead.

The Williamsburg defense made a goal-line stand late in the first quarter to keep West Lyon off the board, but the Wildcats tied it at 7-7 in the second, when Meyer capped off a 34-yard drive with a three yard run into the endzone.

The game stayed tied until halftime, with West Lyon leading the Raiders in total yardage, 156-136.

West Lyon took a seven point lead in the fourth quarter on a 1 yard touchdown run from Meyer, but Ritchie tied it at 14-14 with a 15 yard touchdown pass to Raiders’ junior Madox Doeherman on fourth down, with five minutes left in regulation.

After neither team could score in the remainder of the frame, the game went to OT, and Meyer brought it home.

“It’s just crazy,” West Lyon offensive lineman Easton Fleshman said. “Since that loss again Central Lyon (in the state quarterfinals) last year, it’s just been motivation after motivation.

“That overtime is just pouring it all out there for what you have left.”

Rozeboom knew what to do when the game went to the extra period. While it was a new experience for his players, this wasn’t Rozeboom’s first rodeo.

He was just glad that this one turned out a little differently than the OT contests he has experienced in the past.

The Wildcats lost a pair of state semifinals in overtime back in 2003 and 2004 after failing to score on two-point conversions against St. Albert and Gilbert, respectively.

“I’m glad it didn’t have to come down to that, but that is what you have to do,” Rozeboom said. “But it was an exciting atmosphere. I think the fans got their money’s worth, and both teams just left it out on the field, and played hard for four quarters and overtime.”

Would he have gone for two again in overtime, if the situation had arisen?

“Oh heck yeah,” Rozeboom said. “That’s what you play the game for. You play this game to win, and not not to lose. We’d go for it.”

The Wildcats finished the game with 256 yards of total offense, while Williamsburg finished with 245, 199 of those on the arm of Ritchie.

Ritchie went 14-for-26 passing the ball, with two passing touchdowns. His top target was senior Jake Weber, who caught five passes for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Aside from Meyer, Jacobson was the top offensive contributor on the day for West Lyon, taking the ball 14 times for 98 yards.

West Lyon now has six days to get ready for their championship matchup against Southeast Valley. The Jaguars advanced to the first title game in their program history on Saturday, with a 50-14 win over Waukon.

For the Wildcats, school is probably going to take a back seat this week.

They have enough homework to do on the football field.

"It's going to be a bunch of film," Meyer said. "The scout team is going to give us a great look, and we're going to give it our all."

West Lyon (10-2) and Southeast Valley (11-1) will play in the UNI-Dome at 10 a.m. on Friday, for the Class 2A state championship.

