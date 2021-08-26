Kamari Cotton-Moya begins tenure as Denison-Schleswig head football coach

Back in May, the connection between the Denison-Schleswig High School football team and former Iowa State defensive back Kamari Cotton-Moya was a serendipitous one.
Cotton-Moya wasn’t looking to coach, according to activities director Derek Fink, but it just so happened that the Monarchs were looking for a new coach.
Cotton-Moya showed up to Denison-Schleswig, and just like any new substitute teacher, he asked if someone could show him around.
Fink was available to help out, and he went to the office to meet the new teacher.
Fink walked Cotton-Moya to the classroom that the former Cyclones defensive back was going to be working in, and Fink found out that Cotton-Moya was from California and had played for Iowa State.
Fink admitted as an Iowa State fan, he didn’t know Cotton-Moya’s name off the top of his head.
“I didn’t put it all together, and then at the end of the day, our secretary sends out the list of names, and that’s when it hits me who Kamari was,” Fink said. “I recognized that name from football.”
Once the Denison-Schleswig students found out who he was, Fink said that the kids also caught an awe factor.
After Fink found out who Cotton-Moya was, he gained an interest in talking with the new teacher. The conversations weren’t necessarily about football.
They might have been about the students that Cotton-Moya was teaching or just about what Cotton-Moya was looking for in terms of a teaching career.
As of the spring, Cotton-Moya was going back to Ames to go get his teaching degree, according to Fink.
Cotton-Moya had moved to Carroll after his playing days at Iowa State, looking for a teaching and coaching job.
Cotton-Moya was also working with some students in Carroll from a football standpoint.
Coincidentally enough, Cotton-Moya’s first game as Monarchs coach on Friday will be against the Carroll Tigers.
“I wouldn’t say that there was a time on either end like, ‘Let’s get you on staff,’” Fink said. “It was more of a getting-to-know. It was nice to hear stories about how Kamari interacted with the kids even before the football position came even open. Substitute teaching is not the easiest thing in the world. There’s not a lot of people who jump on doing that.”
Once the football head coaching job came open, Fink didn’t hesitate to turn the conversation over to football and gauging interest with the Monarchs.
Fink asked Cotton-Moya if he had any interest, and the former Cyclone said yes.
Fink put Cotton-Moya in the pool and the interview process lasted more than one interview.
Fink didn’t necessarily gauge any input from the Denison-Schleswig students, but he saw how happy the high school kids were having a guy like Cotton-Moya around.
He asked students how they were doing and about their certain interests, even if it wasn’t about sports.
“I would have listened,” Fink said. “I think at the same time, his interview process wasn’t just one day. He had the longest interview process, but that was because he was subbing for so long. He won a lot of people often.”
around mid-May, Cotton-Moya was named the newest coach of the Monarchs.
“We’re eager to have him on board,” Fink said. “Things organically happened because we got to know Kamari on a personal level. He got to know our kids on a personal level, and we were excited to have him around. We were excited to have him not because he played for Iowa State, but we were excited to have him around because of how he treated our kids.”
Cotton-Moya formerly played for Iowa State and during the 2017 season, he earned All-Big 12 honors by The Associated Press and by Big 12 coaches.
He also tallied 60 tackles and led the team in interceptions with three during that 2017 season, including a pick-six in the season-opener vs. UNI, the second of his career.
Cotton-Moya has coached high school football in his hometown of Bakersfield, California.
“Those things helped him build that passion, and he came from a football family,” Fink said. “That’s just what he wants to share back with kids. Our community is excited to have a former Iowa State Cyclone roam our sidelines. For me, that was the obvious. Part of my job is can he take us above where we’ve been? He has the immediate attention of the kids.”
The Monarchs are coming off of a 2-6 2020 season, and will have a new starter at quarterback this year to replace departed senior Carter Wessell.
In 2021, senior Hunter Emery seems set up to be the team’s new guy under center. Emery saw a little action last season, and went 1-for-8 passing for six yards.
At running back, junior Jaxson Hildebrand returns after leading the Monarchs last season with 407 yards on 103 carries, with three rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, junior Matthew Weltz is back. Weltz is the team’s top returner pass option, with the departure of seniors Evan Turin and Jaden Gonzalez. The now-senior finished the 2020 season with 13 receptions for 110 yards, while also putting up 271 total yards as the team’s main returner on special teams.
On defense, the Monarchs return two of their top five leading tacklers, in Hildebrand and Weltz, who had 20 and 13 tackles a season ago, respectively.