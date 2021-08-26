Kamari Cotton-Moya begins tenure as Denison-Schleswig head football coach

Fink didn’t necessarily gauge any input from the Denison-Schleswig students, but he saw how happy the high school kids were having a guy like Cotton-Moya around.

He asked students how they were doing and about their certain interests, even if it wasn’t about sports.

“I would have listened,” Fink said. “I think at the same time, his interview process wasn’t just one day. He had the longest interview process, but that was because he was subbing for so long. He won a lot of people often.”

around mid-May, Cotton-Moya was named the newest coach of the Monarchs.

“We’re eager to have him on board,” Fink said. “Things organically happened because we got to know Kamari on a personal level. He got to know our kids on a personal level, and we were excited to have him around. We were excited to have him not because he played for Iowa State, but we were excited to have him around because of how he treated our kids.”

Cotton-Moya formerly played for Iowa State and during the 2017 season, he earned All-Big 12 honors by The Associated Press and by Big 12 coaches.