Le Mars, Denison-Schleswig football find better success

LE MARS, Iowa — The Denison-Schleswig and Le Mars high school football programs have three things in common.

First, the two schools play each other in a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff in Le Mars. Second, the Monarchs and Bulldogs are 3-3, improvements from last year.

The two schools are also seeing improvements from last year’s record, both with new head coaches.

The Bulldogs won just one game last season, and that came on the road against Bishop Heelan.

Le Mars went through a coaching change, and Ken Vigdal entered as someone who wanted to bring in a team-like culture into town.

He wanted to teach the guys what it meant to show up to practice on time, be a good example in the classroom and what it really means to be a great teammate.

Vigdal wanted to make this group better.

So, he came up with a saying.

He came up with “No BCD.”

It’s an acronym that stands for “blame, complain and defend.”

The Bulldogs players would tell Vigdal stories about how the finger would get pointed when things got tough, but the new Le Mars coach wanted to put an end to that.

He didn’t want that attitude on the sidelines. He wanted players to be positive from that point forward.

“Our seniors jumped on board and thought this was a great idea,” Vigdal said. “They’ve really led the team into this. I’ve done this before, and it fell into place. None of this happens without great assistant coaches and a great senior class who can buy in. I couldn’t be more happier.”

Vigdal came in with a plan to make things more team-oriented. He wanted the players to lead the team, not the coaches.

That has led to players having more responsibility and more accountability, thus, the 3-3 start the Bulldogs have going into the final third of the regular season.

The Bulldogs started the season with a 36-7 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, but that taught them about accountability and positivity.

“We just talked this week about how far we’ve come in terms of attitude and just learning our offense and defense,” Vigdal said. “We’re not the same team that we were six weeks ago.”

The Bulldogs’ three wins have been against Heelan, Storm Lake and MOC-Floyd Valley.

On the field, the Bulldogs have relied on the run game.

They have 1,107 total yards, led by junior Elijah Dougherty’s 544 yards on 102 yards.

When the Bulldogs aren’t running the ball, senior Tyler Iverson has thrown 49 completions on 575 yards.

“He is beginning to understand what we want,” Vigdal said. “We run an RPO system, and we move people around. When backers have to move, that’s his read. I thought he did a great job of understanding whether to throw it on the edge or handing it off. Tyler took that step last week, and we had four or five plays for big yards.”

On the other side, the Monarchs won two games last season, both against Creston and Carroll.

The Monarchs got off on the right foot by opening the 2021 season with a win against the Tigers, and have also picked up victories against the Tornadoes and Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Kamari Cotton-Moya is in his first season, and it seems like the D-S players have bought into what Cotton-Moya has brought.

“That’s just what he wants to share back with kids,” Denison-Schleswig activities Derek Fink said over the summer. “Our community is excited to have a former Iowa State Cyclone roam our sidelines. For me, that was obvious.”

Luke Wiebers has had a good sophomore season so far. He’s 53-for-101 passing for 810 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaxson Hildebrand leads the Monarchs’ rushing attack for 344 yards on 82 carries.

