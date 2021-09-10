Lennox wallops Dakota Valley football

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School football team came up on the short end of a 42-7 game on Friday against Lennox, as the Panthers defense couldn’t keep pace with the Orioles’ powerful offensive attack.
Despite the lopsided final score, there were some signs of hope for the Panthers after a strong third quarter.
Lennox struck first at the 8:43 mark of the first quarter, as Orioles quarterback Braeden Wulf put his team on the board with a 24-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
Three plays later, junior defensive back Layne Kuper got the ball back on a Dakota Valley fumble, and brought it back to the 25 yard line. Lennox took six plays to score, with running back Jaxon Arlt punching the ball in from the two yard line for the 14-0 Lennox lead.
Dakota Valley earned its first 1st down of the game on its third possession, but the drive stalled at the 43, and the Panthers punted it away. Lennox senior Steven Christion fielded the punt, and ran it 80 yards back for the touchdown and a 21-0 Orioles lead.
The Panthers almost got on the board on their first drive of the second quarter. After a good return from Randy Rosenquist gave Dakota Valley a first down at the 30, the Panthers got a first down on a four yard run from senior Brody Ballinger.
Quarterback Ethan Anema then connected with tight end Jaxon Mayer for another first down, and gave the ball to Lake Kistner on second and nine.
Kistner nearly crossed the goal-line, but was called down at the one. On the next play, Dakota Valley miraculously managed to recover a fumble as Anema lost the snap, but a sack by Lennox and a failed field goal attempt ended the drive in disappointment for the Panthers.
Lennox then drove the ball 79 yards for a touchdown on its next possession, as Wulf connected with Christion for a 38 yard touchdown pass. At halftime, the Orioles led the Panthers 28-0.
In the third quarter, Dakota Valley finally showed signs of life.
On their first defensive drive of the second half, the Panthers held Lennox to a three-and-out, and then followed that up on offense with a three-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 40-yard touchdown run from Ballinger.
That touchdown was Dakota Valley’s only score of the game, and made it 28-7 in favor of of Lennox.
The defense forced Lennox to punt on its next drive too, and the Panthers offense drove the ball 40 yards before eventually turning it over on downs.
In the fourth quarter, Lennox dominated once again, scoring two more touchdowns to go up by the final score of 42-7.
Despite the lopsided final score, Dakota Valley head coach Jeff VanDenHuhl was pleased how his team performed in that third quarter.
“Our kids decided that they wanted to fight, and that’s what they did,” VanDenHuhl said. “That is what we need to get for four quarters. We did it for one quarter tonight, and I think we showed ourselves a little bit of what we are capable of, but it is a matter of us being able to do that for four quarters in a football game, and stop making silly mistake after silly mistake.”
Ballinger led the offense with 93 rushing yards, 64 of them in the second half, and also completed a 22-yard pass to junior Sam Faldmo in the third quarter.
“We don’t like to come out on our own field and get down by 28. That’s just embarrassing,” Ballinger said. “We found a sense of fight, and we need to put together that fight for all four quarters. If we can do that, we’ll be fine over the next few weeks. We’re a playoff team, we showed that today in certain parts, but we just need to do that all game.”
The Panthers finished with approximately 241 yards of total offense for the night, while Lennox ended up with around 400 yards, in addition to its 80-yard punt return.
With the loss, Dakota Valley fell to 0-3 on the season. The Panthers will play next Friday at home, against Sisseton.