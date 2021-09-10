Lennox wallops Dakota Valley football

“Our kids decided that they wanted to fight, and that’s what they did,” VanDenHuhl said. “That is what we need to get for four quarters. We did it for one quarter tonight, and I think we showed ourselves a little bit of what we are capable of, but it is a matter of us being able to do that for four quarters in a football game, and stop making silly mistake after silly mistake.”

Ballinger led the offense with 93 rushing yards, 64 of them in the second half, and also completed a 22-yard pass to junior Sam Faldmo in the third quarter.

“We don’t like to come out on our own field and get down by 28. That’s just embarrassing,” Ballinger said. “We found a sense of fight, and we need to put together that fight for all four quarters. If we can do that, we’ll be fine over the next few weeks. We’re a playoff team, we showed that today in certain parts, but we just need to do that all game.”

The Panthers finished with approximately 241 yards of total offense for the night, while Lennox ended up with around 400 yards, in addition to its 80-yard punt return.

With the loss, Dakota Valley fell to 0-3 on the season. The Panthers will play next Friday at home, against Sisseton.

