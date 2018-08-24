COUNCIL BLUFFS - Lewis Central stormed to a 24-7 halftime lead and got the first 18 points of the second half to put the game on ice as it downed Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14 in a showdown of Class 3A powers Friday.
Highly-regarded quarterback Max Duggan ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as he led the Titans to the convincing win. Duggan, a TCU football commit, had 105 yards on the ground and completed 7 of 9 attempts for 195 yards and a scoring strike to Josh Simmons.
Lewis Central was a playoff participant in Class 4A last season and logged an upset of West Des Moines Dowling in the first round. The Titans are dropping to Class 3A for the coming season and should rank high when the first AP poll comes out this week.
Down 17-0 in the second quarter, SB-L got its only touchdown of the first half on an 11-yard run by Britton Delperdang, who led both teams with 138 yards on 20 carries. Zach Shultz also scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Warriors, who play at Harlan next Friday.