Listen to the Playbook Pundits Coaches Show

This is a new installment of the Playbook Pundits series, where sports editor Zach James will talk with area high school and college football coaches throughout the season.
In this week's episode, Zach talks with North coach Mitch Mohr and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley coach Cory Brandt.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today