Listen to the Playbook Pundits Coaches Show

PREP FOOTBALL

This is a new installment of the Playbook Pundits series, where sports editor Zach James will talk with area high school and college football coaches throughout the season. 

In this week's episode, Zach talks with North coach Mitch Mohr and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley coach Cory Brandt. 

