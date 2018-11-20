Try 3 months for $3
West Sioux's Chase Ranschau spreads his arms as he makes his way to the sideline to celebrate with his team after the Falcons won the Class 1A Championship against Dike-New Hartford on Friday afternoon.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Here's a look back at the Iowa high school football playoffs.

West Sioux claims Class 1A state title: The Falcons won their second straight state football title, scoring two late touchdowns en route to a 52-38 victory over Dike-New Hartford in the Class 1A state championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Walking wounded: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s senior quarterback has practiced despite a low-ankle sprain in the second quarter of last Saturday’s 48-12 semifinal win over Waukon.

West Sioux shoots for back-to-back titles: Getting back to the UNI-Dome for a semifinal was tough enough, but West Sioux has taken it a step further despite moving up a class this season.

GALLAGHER: West Sioux soars with title, tribute to Rockwell City cancer victim: The West Sioux Falcons won long before their championship football game kicked-off on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

West Sioux's Chase Koopmans shines on biggest stage: Some football players wither under the heat and intensity that the UNI-Dome provides Iowa high school football teams in early November. West Sioux’s Chase Koopmans thrives.

Nighthawks looking for second title in three seasons: The second-ranked Nighthawks earned a measure of revenge by defeating third-ranked Waukon 48-12 Saturday in a Class 2A state semifinal at the UNI-Dome.

West Sioux makes repeat trip to state title game: West Sioux showed the heart of a champion and a jaw of steel.

Nighthawks, Waukon meet in semifinals again: This is the Nighthawks’ 12th straight trip to the playoffs and third in a row making at least the semifinals.

Defending champions West Sioux and Van Meter meet in state semifinals: It’s champion versus champion.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls to Western Dubuque in state semifinal: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gave a good team a second chance.

SB-L returns to Class 3A playoff semifinals: Only a handful of players on the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team were on the varsity roster the last time the Warriors reached the state playoff semifinals.

Dell Rapids clips Dakota Valley: Dell Rapids continued its storybook trip in the South Dakota Class 11A state football playoffs Friday night.

SB-L blanks Spencer, heads to UNI-Dome: The Warriors excelled on both sides of the football en route to a 27-0 victory over Spencer in an Iowa Class 3A playoff quarterfinal.

Spencer visits Warriors for quarterfinal: Sergeant Bluff-Luton has already defeated one Class 3A District 1 foe for the second time this season and now will get another chance

Dekkers is at the center of Falcon attack: A highly skilled athlete who can already throw a baseball around 90 mph, Dekkers has yet to reach his peak on the football field.

Nighthawks blitz Spirit Lake: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley silenced Spirit Lake’s offense to the tune of a 35-7 victory in the opening round of the Iowa Class 2A high school football playoffs

Longtime friends guide first-round playoff foes: Cory Brandt and Josh Bolluyt will try not to let their friendship interfere with Friday night’s Class 2A high school football playoff opener.

SB-L, Heelan square off in playoff opener: Familiar foes will hook up in the first round of the Iowa high school football playoffs Friday night.

