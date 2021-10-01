Making a mark: OABCIG's Beckett DeJean wants to make his own name

IDA GROVE, Iowa--His last name is synonymous with high school football success in the state of Iowa, but Beckett DeJean doesn’t want to just be known as somebody else’s little brother. He wants to make a name of his own.

Last Friday night, Beckett, the younger brother of former OABCIG football star and current Iowa Hawkeye Cooper DeJean, had his breakout moment as the quarterback of the Falcons. With 1:08 left in the game, and his team trailing, 21-20 against No. 1 ranked Spirit Lake, it looked like OABCIG might have been about to lose their second consecutive game for the first time since 2018.

But the Falcons got the ball back from the Indians on a crucial fumble, and DeJean went to work. He drove the team 80 yards on six plays, the final one a 12-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to junior receiver Treyten Kolar.

“It was kind of a broken play, honestly,” DeJean said. “The pocket kind of collapsed and I had to get out. I somehow made it out of there and found him in the end zone, open. It was nice.”

DeJean then ran the ball into the end zone for a two-point conversion, and a minute later, Falcons junior Josh Peters picked off a pass from Spirit Lake quarterback Riley Reynolds at the five-yard line to seal the Falcons' 28-21 victory.

It was a win that called to mind the heroics of Cooper, the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020, who thrilled home and away crowds alike as he led the team to the state title in each of the past two seasons.

But this was Beckett’s win.

“Beckett did amazing,” Kolar said. “He rolls out, he’s running, and when he gets to the edge it’s just like mini-Cooper out there. When he gets to the edge, he uses his speed and gets in there and just runs that ball like we wanted him too this year.”

Over his first five games as the starting quarterback for the Falcons, DeJean has put up some impressive numbers. So far, he has 1,213 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and a 56.4 percent completion rate, with two interceptions.

Against the Indians, DeJean finished the night 24-for-45 with 281 passing yards, and three passing touchdowns.

Falcons’ head coach Larry Allen does see similarities in the athleticism of the DeJean brothers, but there are some key differences too.

Beckett doesn’t run the ball quite as much as Cooper did, but it has started to become clear that using his wheels provides a big boost to the team’s game plan.

“I’ve gotten scolded for this a little bit,” DeJean said. “Cooper ran the ball a little more than I did. I get scolded for that a little bit by my coach, it’s just something I’ve got to do more often, because it honestly opens things up for me in the passing game.”

After Allen told him to start running the ball more in the second half against the Indians, DeJean finished with 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

“That’s something we’ve been fighting all year, and when he does that, it just makes everything so much better for us,” Allen said. “It opens up those pass routes and slows the rush down a little bit. Those are just things that we’ve got to keep working on, and you just learn some of that stuff through playing.”

There was somewhat of an adjustment period when he first took over the job, but with so many talented teammates around him, DeJean has plenty of support as he tries to get the Falcons back to the Uni-Dome for the state playoffs.

“The game is a little faster than it has been,” DeJean said. “That is just something you have to adjust to, day in and day out. It’s way faster than any other level of high school football. Being able to play at this level, it’s honestly a great feeling. And being able to have such a great team behind me is honestly so great.”

There are a lot of expectations that come with being a high school quarterback named DeJean. Last season, Cooper lit up the scoreboard with 3,447 yards passing and 35 touchdowns, while running for 1,235 yards and 24 scores on the ground.

Those are some big shoes to fill for any quarterback, much less a little brother.

For Beckett, the comparisons to Cooper are constant. He hears it all the time from opposing defenses and fans, but he does what he can to tune it out.

“People try to get in my head and say that I’m not as good as Cooper and all that,” DeJean said. “But honestly, it doesn’t get to me. I just try to play my game and make my name.”

The Cooper DeJean era at OABCIG is over. The Beckett DeJean era has begun.

OABCIG will play this Friday at Pocahontas Area.

