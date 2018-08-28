SIOUX CITY -- Matt Hagan had butterflies in his stomach before his first start at quarterback ever.
The North senior, who had played wide receiver previously for the Stars, when went about giving Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a sick feeling in their gut.
Hagan made his QB debut one to remember as he accounted for seven touchdowns -- five through the air and two on the ground -- while throwing for 245 yards. He helped the Stars break a 17-game losing streak to earn the Journal's first Metro Athlete of the Week honor for the fall.
"That was our first win in almost two years, the last one was against West in 2016," Hagan said. "To come out and start this new season with a win was great.
"Going into the game, obviously playing a new position starting out I was a little nervous and had a few butterflies. But once we got going and everything started rolling it felt good."
Hagan's effort was the most touchdowns by a Star since Daniel Tillo had eight touchdowns against Fort Dodge in 2013.
Hagan got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 2-yard run into the end zone and then found Cale Conner for a 22-yard strike. It continued in the second quarter with a 5-yard pass for a score to Devont'a Cobbs to give the Stars a 20-0 lead.
Hagan credited his offensive line for opening holes in the running game and providing him the time to pass. The fact that North was able to build on its 20-0 lead was also significant for Hagan and his teammates.
"It was important because looking back on last season we were also up on West 20-0 just like this game," said Hagan of a game his team would lose 29-20. "Last season we just felt like we had a solid lead and let off the gas a little bit and give up. It was a big message when the score was 20-0 against against AL."
Hagan hit six receivers in the game led by Cobbs with nine receptions for 95 yards while also connecting with Tent Frerichs on a 71-yard scoring strike.
North head coach Mitch Mohr likes the leadership and football IQ that Hagan brings to the position.
"Matt plays both ways and he never quit, never took a play off, gave 120 percent the whole time," he said. "He made sure his teammates did the same thing and that is what we have been missing is that person to hold everyone accountable and pushing them to get better.
"We have a lot of players on this team that have made a lot of sacrifices moving positions. People are starting to follow and see what can happen when everyone is positive and on the same page."
The 17-year-old said that he prides himself on leadership, as does the entire senior group.
"I take a lot of pride in that because I think of myself as a very good leader," he said. "The main thing is our senior class is full of great leaders. Great kids and leaders that care about North and care about the team."
Hagan is busy throughout a game as he also plays safety for the Stars' defense, but he said success started in the summer with a lot of player-led practices that brought most of the team together.
The son of Wyatt and Stacy of Sioux City said of all the ways he thought his first game may go even he didn't imagine how it actually ended up happening.
"All of my teammates helped me, they really did," he said. "From the offensive line giving me time to the receivers catching the passes, to our running back getting gains. Our defense held AL to little yardage so that obviously helped me be calm."
SPECIAL MENTION
Football
Tommy Schiltz, Heelan: The senior ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns to help the Crusaders down East.
Cross Country
Kaia Downs, East: The freshman won her first varsity race when she claimed the Heelan Invite title.