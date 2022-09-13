METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kelynn Jacobsen sets school record in receiving yards

SIOUX CITY — No one involved had a clue where Kelynn Jacobsen stood in the East High School football record books during Thursday’s game against Le Mars at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but there was no question he was having a career night.

When it was all said and done, the Black Raiders senior stood atop of the record books with 263 yards on 18 receptions. He scored once in the 52-17 win over Le Mars, earning our Metro Athlete of the Week honor.

“It definitely surprised me,” Jacobsen said. “I mean, I know we’ve had some really good receivers in the past, I wasn’t even sure how many yards I had.”

Jacobsen looked it up after the game and sure enough, he had a new school record. He felt like the team was attacking the flats early in the game Thursday.

“We were attacking the flats early and in the second half, they started taking that away, and we beat them deep,” Jacobsen said.

Despite the performance by Jacobsen, head coach Mike Winklepleck said it didn’t feel any different during the game.

“He knows exactly what he’s supposed to be doing and whatever route is called for him, he looks at the leverage of the defensive player and he runs his route,” Winklepleck said. “He runs great routes, and you could see that Thursday. Any ball that’s in his area, he had a one-handed catch, caught one ball in traffic, I mean he has incredible hands and uses his body well.”

Quarterback Cole Ritchie wasn’t only looking at Jacobsen Thursday night, but it felt like there was an Black Raider receiver wearing the No. 5, who was open nearly every play.

“We managed first down and we were in great situations throughout the entire game,” Winklepleck said. “I think that allows us to open up our playbook and those two just fed off each other and. It wasn't like Cole was just looking at Kelynn, I mean he was looking at his reads and stuff like that, Kelynn just happened to be open and Cole threw him the ball.”

Jacobsen is a four-sport athlete, competing in basketball over the winter months, track and field in the spring and baseball in the summer. He brings different things from each sport into his time on the football field.

“One thing is it just teaches you how to compete. I mean, nothing's easy in any sport you play,” Jacobsen said. “Playing outfield helps me track balls, basketball, just running up and down the court keeps me in shape and track gets you faster, everything kind of comes around.”

His dedication to each sport has helped him become a more well-rounded athlete as he gets ready to play at the next level.

The senior has desires to go play college football next fall, and has a few offers on the table while having heard from a few additional schools as well.

“He's a reliable guy, he's a great leader, he's there as a mentor for the younger kids,” Winklepleck said. “I mean, you can't ask to coach a better kid than that. He's like having a coach on the field. The last couple years, he's played defense and offense and this year we said, hey, we're just going to have you playing offense, you know, even though he could help us on the defensive side of the ball. I mean, he's one of those guys that, coach, whatever you want me to do I’ll do it.”

Jacobsen hasn’t made a decision on next fall yet, and right now his focus is on helping his team get in the best possible position for a playoff spot as he can.

The Black Raiders are undefeated entering this week’s showdown with Sergeant Bluff-Luton. East is hoping to get a playoff spot this season, and they are continuing to take things one week at a time.

Whenever Jacobsen makes his college decision, Winklepleck believes that will be getting an athlete just tapping into his potential.

“Wherever he goes, he's going to be successful,” Winklepleck said. “What they're gonna get out of him is a kid that's going to be incredibly hard working. He's a great student, and he hasn't had a full offseason. When you go to college and you play football, you get that full offseason where you're just doing football strength and conditioning stuff.

“His freshman year, he's going to put on 20 to 25 pounds of muscle and good weight, and he’s going to get faster and stronger,” Winklepleck continued.

Honorable mentions

Tony Palmer, South Sioux City football: Palmer ran for three first-half scoring TDs Friday in the 40-20 win over Omaha Northwest.

Maliyah Hacker, Bishop Heelan volleyball: Hacker recorded 19 kills during a four-set win over West last Thursday. Those 19 kills are the most by a hitter in the MRAC so far this season.