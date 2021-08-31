METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: North's Dedric Sullivan stays patient and strong for senior football season

“I got to see him in track, and he did some tennis, too, and we had a good conversation about football,” Mohr said. “It was about what this offseason would mean getting those linebacker and running back reps. I thought he had a good track season. I knew he was working hard and getting where he was supposed to be.”

Sullivan started feeling comfortable again during the track season. The Stars coaches — including Mohr — put Sullivan in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes to see what Sullivan could do.

He came out and ran full strength during the spring.

“That was very important to me,” Sullivan said. “I’m very much into track, too. I needed track. I needed to do specific workouts, like, to get back to normal. Getting that speed is key and getting it ready for football.”

When Mohr went back to the film and watched what Sullivan was able to do, the one thing that impressed him the most was Sullivan’s ability to gain yards after the first contact.

There was one play, in particular, where it looked like the Cardinals were going to bring down Sullivan near the line of scrimmage.

The Stars senior running back broke free, however, and the play ended with a 34-yard dash to the Elwood Olsen Stadium end zone.