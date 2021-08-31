METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: North's Dedric Sullivan stays patient and strong for senior football season

SIOUX CITY — Even through the pain and the rehabilitation after suffering his knee injury, North High School senior Dedric Sullivan knew he would bounce back.
He proved that to be correct on Thursday.
The Stars running back had a breakout game to start the season, as he ran for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Thursday’s 25-7 win over South Sioux City.
“I worked for this, before the season and during the season,” Sullivan said. “I just knew that I was ready.”
While the 90 yards may not seem like much, he nearly surpassed his 2020 season total in one game.
Sullivan is this week’s Journal Metro Athlete of the Week.
Sullivan tore his ACL during his sophomore year, and while he did compete some as a junior, he didn’t feel 100 percent.
North coach Mitch Mohr labeled last year as a “rehab year” in 2020 for Sullivan, and it was one where Sullivan simply had to be patient.
The coaching staff still had his back, even when Sullivan was sidelined. They knew once the injury had healed, Sullivan was going to be back to how he was as a freshman.
Sullivan, as well as Mohr, knew that it was going to take time for the Stars speedster to return to what he was before he injured his knee.
“I got to see him in track, and he did some tennis, too, and we had a good conversation about football,” Mohr said. “It was about what this offseason would mean getting those linebacker and running back reps. I thought he had a good track season. I knew he was working hard and getting where he was supposed to be.”
Sullivan started feeling comfortable again during the track season. The Stars coaches — including Mohr — put Sullivan in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes to see what Sullivan could do.
He came out and ran full strength during the spring.
“That was very important to me,” Sullivan said. “I’m very much into track, too. I needed track. I needed to do specific workouts, like, to get back to normal. Getting that speed is key and getting it ready for football.”
When Mohr went back to the film and watched what Sullivan was able to do, the one thing that impressed him the most was Sullivan’s ability to gain yards after the first contact.
There was one play, in particular, where it looked like the Cardinals were going to bring down Sullivan near the line of scrimmage.
The Stars senior running back broke free, however, and the play ended with a 34-yard dash to the Elwood Olsen Stadium end zone.
“His explosiveness through the hole is what really helped him,” Mohr said. “Going into his sophomore season before he got injured, we had some pretty high expectations for him. He came off a really good freshman season. Last year, it still affected him a little bit.”
Even on his second or third play, Sullivan said he felt most comfortable after he trucked through a Cardinals defender.
The Stars senior knows how important it is to keep his legs moving, even when the defense is trying to prevent more yardage.
“I always tried to stay up, and it’s not just about laying someone out, it’s more about getting yardage,” Sullivan said.
Honorable mentions
Luke Longval, East: The Black Raiders quarterback passed for 123 yards and rushed for 88 during Friday’s road win at Bishop Heelan.
Will Lohr, North: The Stars cross country runner started his season by winning the Glenwood Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, 51 seconds. The Stars also won the team competition with 18 points.