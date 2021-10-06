METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: North's Desmond Grace a 'dynamic athlete'

SIOUX CITY — No matter what was happening on the field Friday night during Sioux City North's 21-18 victory over Waukee, it seemed that senior Desmond Grace was close to the action.

Grace finished his night on offense with 71 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while contributing four tackles and three assists on defense, including a crucial pass breakup on Waukee’s final drive of the game.

For his solid performance on both sides of the ball, Grace has been selected as the Journal’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

Coming into Friday’s game, Grace’s main contributions hadn’t come as a running back. Over the first five contests of the season, Grace was third on the team with 72 yards on nine carries, as senior Dedric Sullivan and Dayton Harrell shouldered the load on the ground.

Grace’s contributions were more focused on his abilities in the passing game and on defense, as he led the Stars with 11 receptions for 190 yards and 13.5 tackles, with one interception to his name.

But on Friday, the Stars looked to Grace to set the tone.

“Normally, I’d just be playing defensively and helping with the team,” Grace said after the win over Waukee. “Tonight, I had to step up and score and put some points on the board.”

Grace’s first touchdown run of the day came at the 5:35 mark of the first quarter, a 12-yarder that gave the Stars a 7-0 lead. He took the ball again for a 22 yard touchdown at 2:18, to put North up, 14-2.

When asked which teammate had had the game’s most impressive performance, North quarterback Carson Strohbeen pointed to Grace, and said that the Stars offensive is full of impressive playmakers.

“I think it's every player on our offense,” Strohbeen said. “Everyone when they touch the ball, they do something special, and they’re all special in their own certain ways.”

Defensively, Grace helped the Stars shut down the Warriors passing attack, as junior Blake Hauck completed nine passes for 125 total yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.

On the final drive of the game for the Warriors, Hauck threw a pass to his right on second-and-10, which Grace batted away.

The play was greeted by a roar from the home crowd and excited reactions from Grace’s teammates on the sidelines. Two plays later, the Stars stopped the Warriors on fourth down to seal the win.

According to Mohr, Grace brings a unique contribution to the team’s defense.

“Straight ahead sprinting, I think you and I might be able to beat him in a race, but he is very smooth and is just a very dynamic athlete,” Mohr said. “He gives us flexibility. He allows us to do other things defensively and let him to just football. With that flexibility, we can be very multi-dimensional on defense, and that kind of gives teams some fits.”

For Grace and his teammates, the chance to take down a Des Moines team meant everything. For a night, the Stars had bragging rights, thanks in part to Grace’s contributions all over the field.

“We’re going to take this win for a minute,” Grace said. “It’s going to take a minute to soak in, but we got the (win.)”

North will play Friday, at Johnston.

Honorable mentions

Gabe Nash, North XC: Nash was the leading runner at the Wartburg-hosted meet on Saturday, leading the top-ranked Class 4A Stars to yet another team win.

Grace Nelson, Heelan volleyball: The Crusaders junior is second in the MRAC in total blocks with 72.

