METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East senior Cole Ritchie learns to make quicker decisions as a quarterback

SIOUX CITY — When Cole Ritchie was the understudy to Luke Longval last season, the East High School senior saw what kind of leadership and hard work it took to be successful.

Ritchie wanted to have a successful season at quarterback going into the 2022 campaign, and so far, he’s been one of the reasons why East is 2-0 going into Friday’s game against North.

“He had a lot of passion for the game, and he showed up every day ready to work, and I think I can use that in my game, too,” Ritchie said.

On Friday in a 35-3 win over Bishop Heelan, Ritchie was 21-for-30 for 223 yards and a touchdown.

That added to his 363-yard, five-touchdown performance in a Week 0 opener against Glenwood.

Ritchie is the first Metro Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 academic school year.

“Cole is just a warrior,” East first-year coach Mike Winklepleck said. “He takes so many hits, but he jumps right back up. He missed a couple balls, but any time the ball is in Cole’s hands, we have a great chance to win the game.’

When the Black Raiders defeated Glenwood, it wasn’t the first time where Ritchie started a game at quarterback.

He started a game against West last season.

Ritchie’s main goal in the offseason was to get quicker with his footwork. He knew that the footwork was the key to getting completions to receivers like Logan Dolphin and Kelynn Jacobsen.

“I’m trying to make quicker decisions and read the defenses a little better,” Ritchie said. “The experience is really nice and it’s really nice. The goal is to be a lot faster. The goal is to get to 80 plays a game.”

Offensively, the Black Raiders had 48 plays against the Crusaders, and the majority were passing plays.

“It’ll be a lot of no-huddle, getting quick to the ball,” Ritchie said.

The Black Raiders face off against North on Friday at Olsen Stadium.

Honorable mentions

Elizabeth Jordan, North cross country: Jordan won the Bishop Heelan Invitational last Thursday by 51 seconds.

Trae Piel, Dakota Valley football: The Panthers junior scored the first touchdown of the season, a 39-yard TD catch from Ethan Anema. He also had a sack for 10 yards.