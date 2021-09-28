METRO ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: South Sioux City's Tyler Knowles, Peyton Martinez make strong impact as linebackers

“He is by far the best tackler we have on the team,” Stein added. “He doesn’t miss very often. Peyton has gotten better all the way around. He has really improved.”

Wrestling played a key factor into Martinez’s improvements.

Martinez figured out how to transfer learning how to use his leverage in wrestling, and applied that to tackling as a linebacker.

Stein said he figured out how to take wrestling into football on his own.

“We really believe that wrestling makes great tacklers,” Stein said. “We aren’t necessarily pushing the wrestling program, but we are a little bit, but when they can do both sports, we really want the younger kids to get in the wrestling room.”

The way that Martinez doesn’t miss tackles has other Cardinals wanting to do the same, and Stein has seen that both on the field and on film.

“Peyton leads the way in that category,” Stein said.

Knowles, meanwhile, is the leader by example on defense. He’s playing out of position, and moved up to linebacker after a couple players opted not to go out for football.

Knowles and Stein agreed that the South Sioux senior was versatile enough to move up to linebacker.