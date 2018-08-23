Sioux City West (0-0) at CBTJ (0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m./Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex
Briefly: The Wolverines enter the second year under head coach Joe Schmitz after putting up a 2-7 record last season. CBTJ handed West one of its seven losses, 56-21. Senior Adien Belt is back at quarterback after throwing for 1,663 yards and 15 touchdowns, but he spent the offseason looking to cut down on his 16 interceptions. Belt also ran for a team-best 367 yards. Belt will have some new faces with him in the backfield this season with seniors Emanuel Tameklo and Kenny Thompson and junior Darrell Hall.
Micah McWell will play a big role for the defense as he leads the secondary. The key for the Wolverine defense is finding a way to slow down Cameron Baker. Last, year Baker ran for 336 yards and five touchdowns on just 15 attempts, a 22.4 average per carry.
CBAL (0-0) at Sioux City North (0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Olsen Stadium
Briefly: The Stars are coming off a winless season and are making the switch to Matt Hagan at quarterback while last year's starter Devont'a Cobbs will both run and catch the ball as North looks to involve him as much as possible. Cale Conner and Hunter Krommenhoek return as wide receivers as does Oscar Little. CBAL got the victory a year ago in Council Bluffs 53-12. Turnovers hurt the Stars in that game and throughout the season.
SB-L (0-0) at Lewis Central (0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Council Bluffs
Briefly: One of the premier matchups in the state on opening weekend pits the Warriors against Texas Christian University quarterback commit Max Duggan. SB-L is coming off a quarterfinal playoff run and bring back a lot of weapons. Quarterback Daniel Wright, just a junior, threw for 1,608 yards and 20 touchdowns while running back Britton Delperdang ran for 1,678 yards and 18 scores. Lewis Central moves down to Class 3A this year after Duggan threw for 748 yards and eight touchdowns in an injury-shortened junior campaign.
Dakota Valley (0-0) at Dell Rapids (0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Dell Rapids
Briefly: The Panthers, state runners-up last season, enter 2018 as the top-ranked 11A squad.The Panthers have moved senior Nate Rice – the top returning rusher with 868 yards – to quarterback this season. Rice is a dual-threat QB and will be joined by Sam Chesterman in the backfield after he ran for 691 yards a year ago. Dell Rapids, ranked fifth in 11A, saw longtime head coach Steve Hansen retire after last season.
South Sioux City (0-0) at Omaha Bryan (0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Omaha
Briefly: Junior Jake Aiken and sophomore Connor Slaughter are battling at quarterback for the Cardinals who went winless a season ago. Jagger Horken returns in the running back mix after injury cost him his sophomore season. The Cardinal defense is moving from a 3-5 to a 4-4. Bryan is coming off a 2-7 season and returns quarterback Desmond Prusia who threw for 967 yards last season.