Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan
The junior led Heelan’s basketball team in scoring as the Crusaders went 23-2 before losing to North Polk 53-41 victory in Class 4A semifinals.
The junior guard averaged 13.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game as she earned First Team, All-State honors from the IGCA.
A midfielder on Heelan’s state-title winning soccer team, Stanley also received First-Team All-Missouri River Athletic Conference honors in the spring sport.
In the fall, Stanley qualified for the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge, finishing 27th in a time of 20:07.12.
Bishop Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley (11) looks for a shot in a Class 4A quarterfinal game vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier at the state tournament on Feb. 28.
Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan
The senior helped lead the Crusaders to a state championship in soccer and the semifinals of the state basketball tournament this season.
A midfielder, Newberg finished with 28 goals and seven assists this season, earning First-Team, All-State honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She played a key role in the Crusaders’ state tourney run, which culminated with a 1-0 win over Gilbert in the Class 1A title game.
It was Newberg’s second appearance on the all-state team. Over her three-year varsity career, she tallied 51 goals.
Newberg also garnered second-team, all-state honors in basketball from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. The 5-foot-8-inch guard averaged 10.2 points per game, hitting 39.5 percent from three point line.
Heelan's Jada Newberg (23) attacks the Davenport Assumption goal during the semifinal round of the girls state soccer tournament in Des Moines.
Alex Flattery, Sioux City East
The junior earned third-team all-state honors in basketball from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association after helping lead the Black Raiders to a runner-up finish in the Missouri River Athletic Conference and the Class 5A regional finals. The 5-foot-9-inch guard, a two-time all-MRAC First-Team selection, averaged 14.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last winter.
Flattery also received Second-Team all-MRAC honors in soccer this spring after the forward scored 13 goals in 13 games while dishing out four assists.
In the fall, she ran cross country, recording a fourth place finish in the MRAC meet with a time of 21.49.7.
East's Alexandra Flattery (15) drives to the basket as Abraham Lincoln's Preslie Girres (23) defends her in a Class 5A regional semifinal game…