Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan

The junior led Heelan’s basketball team in scoring as the Crusaders went 23-2 before losing to North Polk 53-41 victory in Class 4A semifinals.

The junior guard averaged 13.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game as she earned First Team, All-State honors from the IGCA.

A midfielder on Heelan’s state-title winning soccer team, Stanley also received First-Team All-Missouri River Athletic Conference honors in the spring sport.

In the fall, Stanley qualified for the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge, finishing 27th in a time of 20:07.12.

Bishop Heelan vs Xavier state basketball Bishop Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley (11) looks for a shot in a Class 4A quarterfinal game vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier at the state tournament on Feb. 28.

Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan

The senior helped lead the Crusaders to a state championship in soccer and the semifinals of the state basketball tournament this season.

A midfielder, Newberg finished with 28 goals and seven assists this season, earning First-Team, All-State honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She played a key role in the Crusaders’ state tourney run, which culminated with a 1-0 win over Gilbert in the Class 1A title game.

It was Newberg’s second appearance on the all-state team. Over her three-year varsity career, she tallied 51 goals.

Newberg also garnered second-team, all-state honors in basketball from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. The 5-foot-8-inch guard averaged 10.2 points per game, hitting 39.5 percent from three point line.

State Soccer Fri BH-Assumption- 8 Heelan's Jada Newberg (23) attacks the Davenport Assumption goal during the semifinal round of the girls state soccer tournament in Des Moines.

Alex Flattery, Sioux City East

The junior earned third-team all-state honors in basketball from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association after helping lead the Black Raiders to a runner-up finish in the Missouri River Athletic Conference and the Class 5A regional finals. The 5-foot-9-inch guard, a two-time all-MRAC First-Team selection, averaged 14.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last winter.

Flattery also received Second-Team all-MRAC honors in soccer this spring after the forward scored 13 goals in 13 games while dishing out four assists.

In the fall, she ran cross country, recording a fourth place finish in the MRAC meet with a time of 21.49.7.

Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Alexandra Flattery (15) drives to the basket as Abraham Lincoln's Preslie Girres (23) defends her in a Class 5A regional semifinal game…