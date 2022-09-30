METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Bishop Heelan looks for second straight win against Carroll, Sioux City East to face Waukee NW

SIOUX CITY – The first win of the 2022 football campaign came at a good time for the Bishop Heelan Crusaders, who host Carroll for the school’s homecoming game Friday night.

The Crusaders defeated MOC-Floyd Valley 7-6 last Friday to earn win number one against a ranked opponent. While the Dutchmen fell out of the ranks after the loss, the Crusaders are building momentum heading into this weekend.

After not scoring a touchdown in the first two games of the season, the Crusaders have four in their last three games. Quinn Olson threw for a touchdown and rushed for another. Isaiah Favors has two rushing scores for the Crusaders.

On the other side of the ball, senior quarterback Jack White had six touchdown passes and two touchdown runs for Carroll. Sophomore running back Reece Ziegmann recorded seven touchdown runs and two touchdown receptions.

Carroll is 4-1 on the season, losing to Gilbert in week two. Last season, Carroll defeated Heelan by a point, 23-22, but Heelan has won three out of the last five games.

East at Waukee NW

WAUKEE, Iowa – For the first time this season, East is preparing for a game off a loss.

The Black Raiders fell on a late field goal to Ankeny Centennial last week 31-28 to take their first bruise of the season. This week, the Black Raiders stay on the road to face Waukee Northwest.

Cole Ritchie threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns last Friday for East, two of those touchdowns went to Brecken Schossow. On the year, Ritchie has 1,383 yards and nine touchdowns passing.

Waukee Northwest beat Sioux City West 56-0 last week and have won back-to-back games after an 0-3 start. Quarterback Sam Johnson has 10 total touchdowns, and is the team’s leading passer and rusher.

Waukee Northwest beat East 37-24 last season and the Black Raiders will attempt to even the score Friday night.

North at Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa – North fell to 3-2 on the year last week against Ames, who rallied for a 57-28 win over the Stars.

Senior quarterback Carson Strohbeen has thrown for 726 yards and five touchdowns for the Stars. Junior running back Demarico Young has shined this season for North, rushing for 677 yards and 11 touchdowns.

For Waukee, they have scored more than seven points in a game once this season, scoring 31 in a week two win over Des Moines Roosevelt. The Warriors start a freshman at quarterback, Beckett Bakker, who has thrown for 499 yards and rushed for 73.

Waukee is 1-4 on the season. The Stars won last year’s showdown 21-18.

Des Moines East at West

SIOUX CITY – The Wolverines are on a three-game losing skid, but look to get this right for homecoming this week against Des Moines East.

West has been shutout in back-to-back games after scoring 30-plus points in the two games prior. A senor-laden group is led by Keavian Hayes at quarterback and Terrance Topete at running back. Hayes has 373 passing yards and 444 rushing yards with nine total touchdowns. Tyrell Lafferty leads the Wolverine defense with four fumble recoveries and 39 tackles, including 13 for a loss.

Des Moines East has also been shutout in its last two games, losing 54-0 to Ames and 48-0 to Urbandale.

The Scarlets' starting quarterback, JeCari Patton, has thrown for 795 yards and six scores this season. Their top rusher is Demetrious Hilson, who has 326 yards and a score on the ground. Patton also has two rushing scores this season. Daniel Zeoh has caught four of Patton's six touchdowns and has 325 yards.

Des Moines East is 1-4 this year, and won 27-21 against West last season.

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF – The return of quarterback Tyler Smith helped the Warriors earn their first win of the 2022 season last week over Sioux Center.

The Warriors defeated Sioux Center 28-6, scoring all four times on the ground. Smith rushed for a score on 75 yards and Zayvion Ellington added 80 yards and three scores. Smith threw for 185 yards.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s opponent this week is 3-2 MOC-Floyd Valley. The Dutchmen fell 7-6 to Heelan last Friday and have now lost back-to-back games after a 3-0 start.

Sophomore quarterback Blake Aalbers has been responsible for 11 touchdowns this season. He has thrown for eight and rushed for three. Aalbers had total 765 yards passing and 36 rushing.

Senior Ayden Klein is the team's top rusher with 434 yards and five scores. Kooper Huss has been Aalbers' favorite target, catching 11 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

The Warriors look to beat MOC-Floyd Valley for the second consecutive season Friday night.

Lennox at Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY – Coming off a 14-7 win over Madison, the Dakota Valley Panthers play host to Lennox Friday night.

The Panthers are 4-1 on the season, and currently rank sixth in Class 11A. Their opponent, Lennox, is 3-2 on the season and currently sits seventh in the class.

The Panthers lone loss this season came at Sioux Falls Christian, 28-14. Dakota Valley responded to the loss with a 33-6 win over Milbank before beating Madison last week.

Lennox has lost two of its last three games. After a 2-0 start, the Orioles fell to Canton 36-25 and to Beresford 54-35. Lennox sandwiched a win over Custer between the two losses.

The homecoming game for the Panthers is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. The Orioles defeated Dakota Valley 42-7 last season.

South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan

OMAHA, Neb. – South Sioux City and Omaha Bryan head into this Friday’s matchup with 2-3 records.

Both teams will be looking to get back to .500 on the season when they take the field. The Cardinals were 2-2 on the year, but suffered a 63-0 setback to Millard West last Friday.

For Omaha Bryan, they fell to Lincoln Southwest 56-0 last week. One of Bryan’s two wins was on a forfeit by Omaha Buena Vista.

With a win Friday night, the Cardinals would sweep their three ‘Omaha’ opponents this season, Northwest, South and Bryan.