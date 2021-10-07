METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Class 3A No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts No. 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

SERGEANT BLUFF — When the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton high school football teams met last year, it was an instant classic.

The two teams — both ranked in this week’s Class 3A Associated Press high school football poll — meet again Friday night in Sergeant Bluff.

The Nighthawks are second in the 3A poll while the Warriors are eighth.

Last season, the Warriors won in a 42-35 Week 3 nailbiter, and the difference in that game was a 3-yard run by quarterback Tyler Smith with 3 seconds left to hold off the Nighthawks.

SB-L grad Kaden Helt had five touchdowns, including a crucial TD with 2 minutes, 32 seconds remaining. That was a 5-yard touchdown reception on third down from Smith. But the Nighthawks had an answer, which led to Smith's eventual game-winning score. B-H/RV needed 7:30 and 10 combined plays to score those two touchdowns.

Landyn Van Kekerix had nine catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Kats was the quarterback last year for the Nighthawks, and he had a 17 of 34 night for 217 passing yards.

Both teams won the following week.

The Warriors have won the last six meetings against the Nighthawks.

Urbandale at West

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: The Wolverines will host the sixth-ranked J-Hawks at Olsen Stadium on Friday night.

The J-Hawks have won their last three games, against Des Moines Roosevelt, Des Moines East and a one-point win over Ankeny Centennial.

The J-Hawks haven’t allowed more than 18 points in the last five weeks.

This is the last road game that Urbandale will play in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines are trying to end a three-game losing streak. They lost in a close 27-21 game against the Scarlets last week. Their other two losses were not-so-close ones against Council Bluffs Lincoln and Waukee Northwest.

Drew Benson isn’t too far away from the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher. He has 922 yards on 114 carries.

Devin Frye has 440 passing yards on 35 completions.

West will play at Olsen Stadium for the last three weeks. Next week, it’ll be the home team against North, then will go to the road sideline in the Oct. 22 season-finale against East.

East at Des Moines East

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: As mentioned above, the Scarlets edged the Wolverines 27-21 last week. Des Moines East scored in the fourth quarter to earn its second win of the season.

Darius Sirleaf has 328 rushing yards on 74 carries. He has one catch for 96 yards, which turned out to be a touchdown.

The Scarlets have 692 total rushing yards and 598 passing.

The Black Raiders, meanwhile, are needing a win in the worst way. They’re riding a three-game losing streak, with losses to Waukee Northwest, Ankeny Centennial and SB-L.

They haven’t won in nearly a month, which was a 42-13 victory against Le Mars on Sept. 10.

Sioux City East needs 157 rushing yards as a team to reach the 1,000 mark.

North at Johnston

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: A win would clinch a winning regular season for the Stars, as they sit at 4-2 heading into Week 7.

The Stars grinded out a 21-18 win over Waukee last week, and found themselves with a chance to beat a third Central Iowa team this season.

The Stars need 154 rushing yards to break 1,000 as a team. They’ve had seven different rushers, and three with 39 or more carries.

Dedric Sullivan leads the Stars’ rushing attack with 346 yards.

This week’s Metro Athlete of the Week, Desmond Grace II, has 38 total tackles with 31 of them being unassisted.

Bishop Heelan at Sioux Center

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: The Crusaders play their final road game of the regular season, but it’s against a team that received votes earlier in this season’s AP poll.

The Crusaders are coming off a 23-22 loss to Carroll last week. Sir Brandon Watts had 12 carries on 90 yards as a rusher.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Olson was 6-for-18 for 76 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Tigers.

The Tigers scored 16 points in the second quarter, while they held Heelan scoreless.

Sioux Falls Christian at Dakota Valley

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: The Panthers have lost three of their four last games, including a 36-13 defeat to Milbank.

The Chargers and Panthers played last season, with the Chargers winning a 24-23 nailbiter. Despite the loss, DV amassed 358 yards to SFC’s 324. The Panthers had 319 rushing yards.

Omaha Roncalli at South Sioux

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: The Cardinals return home to face Roncalli, which has just two wins on the season.

