METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: East looks to lock up a playoff spot Friday night

SIOUX CITY – East currently sits inside the top 16 of the RPI index for Class 5A, meaning they hold a playoff spot heading into Friday night’s regular season finale against West at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

What stands in the Black Raiders’ way of a trip to the playoffs in the Wolverines. East (6-2) and West (2-6) are set for a 7 p.m. kick at Elwood Olsen Stadium Friday night.

East is coming off a 60-28 win over Des Moines Roosevelt last Thursday night. The Black Raiders led 60-6 in the third quarter before Roosevelt scored three times late. Cole Ritchie finished the game with 320 passing yards and eight touchdowns, a school record for passing TDs.

Ritchie is now third in the state with 2,200 passing yards on the season and has 22 touchdown throws. Senior Kelynn Jacobsen caught eight passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns for the Black Raiders last week.

Brecken Schossow, Brady Wavrunek, Destiny Adams and Lincoln Colling each caught a touchdown throw from Ritche last week. East had nine tackles for a loss and four sacks defensively. Dalyn Tope returned an interception for a touchdown as well.

For West, it was a 70-0 loss to Sioux City North last Friday. Terrance Topete rushed for 81 yards and DeVionne West 50 yards for the Wolverines in the loss.

West has lost four of their last five games, with a win against Des Moines East sandwiched in.

East hasn’t lost to West over the last decade-plus, and will need another victory Friday night to make the Class 5A playoff.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carroll

CARROLL, Iowa – It is win and you’re in for the Warriors Friday night in Carroll.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is tied with Sioux Center and MOC-Floyd Valley (who play each other Friday) for the top spot in the Class 3A, District 1 standings. With the top two teams guaranteed a spot in the Class 3A playoffs, a win for the Warriors would get them in.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was able to put themselves in this position with a 45-28 win over Heelan last Friday in Sergeant Bluff.

Tyler Smith was responsible for four total touchdowns last week against the Crusaders. He threw for one and rushed for three. He finished with 313 yards passing and 179 yards rushing for the Warriors.

Jake Hamilton caught the touchdown throw, and had 151 receiving yards in the game. Zayvion Ellington rushed for 79 yards and two scores as well for the Warriors.

Defensively, Garrett McHugh had five tackles for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Carroll hasn’t scored a point in the last two games. The Tigers fell to MOC-Floyd Valley 14-0 two weeks ago and to Sioux Center 25-0 last week. On the season, Jack White has thrown for 623 yards and rushed for 132 yards. He has nine total touchdowns, six passing and three rushing.

Reece Ziegmann has rushed for 721 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Warriors and Tigers are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick in Carroll.

Heelan at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa – After a loss at the hands of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Heelan is looking to end their season on a high note against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Friday night.

The Crusaders fell 45-28 to the Warriors last week. Isaiah Favors rushed for 241 yards and a score for the Crusaders in the loss. Ricky Feauto added 64 yards rushing and Quinn Olson 26 yards. Olson also threw for 53 yards and a score. Feauto and Olson also added rushin scores.

George Tsiobanos caught a 27-yard touchdown for the Crusaders. Feauto finished with 11.5 tackles for the defense.

The Nighthawks are 0-4 in district play and lost to MOC-Floyd Valley 28-0 last week. On the season, Nathan Van Otterloo has thrown for 672 yards and four scores. Alic Salazar has rushed for 290 yards and Blake Moser has 210 yards receiving and two scores.

Defensively, Zach Strubbe has 44.5 tackles on the season. The Nighthawks have 10 fumble recoveries on the season as well.

With a win, the Crusaders would finish district play 3-2 after an 0-4 start to the season. The Nighthawks are looking to avoid a winless district season. The BHRV co-op has won the last two meetings between the two. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Rock Valley.

Lincoln Southeast at South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – For the last time this season, South Sioux City is the home team playing at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City.

The Cardinals have lost four straight games, including a 69-0 result against Millard North last week.

Lincoln Southeast is 4-4 on the season, and defeated Omaha Bryan last week 55-14.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City.