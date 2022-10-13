METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton battle for District seedings advantage

SERGEANT BLUFF – Both teams may be 2-5 on the season, but the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors and Bishop Heelan Crusaders are tied with two other schools atop the district standings with a 2-1 record in districts.

The Crusaders head to Sergeant Bluff Friday night with a spot atop of the district standings up for grabs. Both teams are tied with MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux Center atop of the district, with Carroll one game behind.

As it stands, Heelan has the tiebreaker on MOC-Floyd Valley, but Sioux Center has the tiebreaker on the Crusaders based on head-to-head results. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s two district wins are Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0-3 in district play) and Sioux Center, and their lone loss is a double overtime game with MOC-Floyd Valley.

The winner of Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton will move to 3-1. Sioux Center faces Carroll Friday and MOC-Floyd Valley has the Nighthawks. Carroll and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley wins would put the winner of Heelan and SB-L in first place in the district with one week to play.

Heelan hasn’t beaten Sergeant Bluff-Luton since 2014, and last year’s game was a 42-9 win for the Warriors.

Both teams started 0-4 this season, but their 2-1 starts to conference play has put them in a position for a potential playoff spot.

For the Crusaders, Quinn Olson has thrown for 724 yards and rushed for 253 more, totaling four touchdowns. Isaiah Favors leads the team with 213 rushing yards and two scores and Sir Brandon Watts has 228 yards receiving and a touchdown grab. All three guys are juniors for Heelan.

For the Warriors, senior quarterback Tyler Smith missed the first four games of the season before making his debut week five against Sioux Center. Since his return, the team is averaging 29.3 points per contest and he has thrown for 686 yards and four touchdowns. He has also rushed for 159 yards and three scores.

Other key contributors for the Warriors include Zayvion Ellington at running back and Jake Hamilton at receiver. Ellington is a sophomore for the Warriors, recording 419 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Hamilton has 372 yards receiving and 55 yards rushing and three total scores.

For the defenses, Joey Fitzsimmons leads Heelan with 35 tackles, two for a loss. Garrett McHugh leads the Warriors defense with 38.5 tackles, two for a loss. The Crusaders have forced two more turnovers than the Warriors on the year.

The battle for a spot at the top of Class 3A, District 1 is at 7 p.m. at Sergeant Bluff Football Field in Sergeant Bluff.

North at West

SIOUX CITY – Both teams are coming off losses in which they scored six points, as North and West are set for a showdown at Olsen Stadium Friday night.

For North, it was a 27-6 loss against Johnston last Thursday at Olsen. For West, it went on the road and fell to Urbandale 62-6.

Demarico Young rushed for 143 yards on 23 carries for the Stars last week. Carson Strohbeen threw for 148 yards, 100 of which went to Dayton Harrell, and a score to Harrell.

Keavian Hayes threw a touchdown for West last Friday on the road. DeVionne West had 47 yards rushing.

On the season, the North Stars have had a balanced attack from Strohbeen and Young. Strohbeen has passed for 984 yards and six scores, while Young has rushed for 895 yards and 12 scores.

Lucas Pinney has a team high 319 receiving yards for North. Harrell has 243 yards receiving and 206 yards rushing and four total touchdowns. On the defensive side, Luke Soldati has 41.5 tackles and an interception this season.

For West’s offense, Keavian Hayes has 423 passing yards and 493 rushing yards. He has thrown for eight touchdowns and rushed for another five. Terrance Topete rushed for 610 yards and six scores.

Lamarion Mothershead caught 13 passes for 231 yards and three scores on the season for West.

Tyrell Lafferty leads the Wolverines defense with 48.5 tackles, 14.5 for a loss and four fumble recoveries.

North (3-4) and West (2-5) face off Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Dakota Valley at Beresford

BERESFORD, S.D. – It’s a battle of No. 3 and No. 4 in Class 11A Friday night in Beresford Friday night.

Based on seed points, Beresford (5-2) is third in Class 11A and Dakota Valley (6-1) is fourth in the class this season. With two weeks to play, both teams are fighting for a top four seed, which would result in a home playoff game in the first round.

The Watchdogs have lost to Class 11B No. 1 Winner and to Class 11A No. 1 Dell Rapids this season. Beresford beat Sioux Falls Christian at Sioux Falls Christian last week.

For the Panthers, their lone loss came at Sioux Falls Christian in week three. Since then, the Panthers have rattled off four straight wins.

The Panthers and Watchdogs kick-off at Beresford at 7 p.m. Friday night.