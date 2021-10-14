METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East, Des Moines Roosevelt meet for Class 5A RPI position

DES MOINES — The East High School football team gained a big win last week against Des Moines East.

The Black Raiders return to the capital city to try to possibly get another key win en route to a playoff push.

East travels back to Des Moines on Friday night to take on Des Moines Roosevelt, and the two teams are 4-3.

Not only do the two programs have the same record, the Roughriders and the Black Raiders are neck-and-neck in regards to the Class 5A RPI standings.

The Top 16 teams in Class 5A will make the playoffs, and both teams are on the outside looking in.

The criteria included in the Class 5A RPI includes win-loss record, opponents’ records, opponents’ opponents. When you mix those three percentages together, then you get the RPI.

Roosevelt is ranked 18th in the RPI with a score of .5121, while the Black Raiders are 19th at .5119.

East’s opponents’ combined records are 28-35, while its opponents’ opponents W-L is 297-270. That 297 is most among the bubble teams in Class 5A.

A win against the Roughriders would serve the Black Raiders well, especially going into next week’s season finale against West.

The Roughriders are pretty balanced, as they’ve tallied 1,001 rushing yards and 903 passing yards.

Junior quarterback Jamison Patton leads the Roughriders in both categories. He has 891 passing yards and 546 rushing yards.

Skyler James leads Roosevelt’s defense with 45.5 total tackles.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: The Warriors and Crusaders both find themselves coming off a loss.

SB-L lost to No. 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley while the Crusaders lost to Sioux Center, 36-23.

Since the beginning of the Varsity Bound/QuikStats era, the two programs have met 14 times, split at 7-7.

However, the Warriors have won seven straight games against the Crusaders.

The Warriors won last season’s game 48-21, as they jumped out to a 27-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Jacob Imming had four TD catches while collecting 118 receiving yards. He also had a rushing TD.

Heelan scored all its points during the second half, including a rushing TD from current senior Robert Cooper.

The Crusaders’ last two weeks are against ranked teams. They welcome in the No. 2 Nighthawks next week.

West at North

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: Both teams are coming off losses last week to Central Iowa Metro League programs

The Wolverines lost to Urbandale last week, 56-6, while the Stars were shut out by Johnston, 16-0.

A win would clinch a winning season for the Stars.

The Stars have won the last two meetings against the Wolverines. Last year, North beat West 29-22 on Oct. 1, 2020.

North senior Desmond Grace II led the Stars receivers with 82 yards.

West running back Drew Benson drew 75 rushing yards in the loss.

The last time West won came on Sept. 7, 2018, in a 54-33 win.

Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: Can the Panthers bounce back from a 21-20 loss to Sioux Falls Christian?

Last year, the Panthers did that, as they beat West Central the week following the loss to the Chargers.

Dell Rapids holds a 5-3 record, including winning three out of four games at home.

South Sioux at Omaha Gross

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: This might be a chance for the Cardinals to win another road game. Gross is winless at home this season, although it has played just twice so far at home.

The Cougars are on a two-game winning streak, with wins over Crete and Blair. In last week’s game, Gross needed a 14-point fourth quarter to stave off the Bears.

