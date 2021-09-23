METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East holds homecoming game against Ankeny Centennial

Briefly: The Stars are seeking to earn their fourth win of the season, but have to return back to Central Iowa to do it.

The Stars will have to slow down the Little Cyclones’ game in the air.

Ames has 942 passing yards, led by junior quarterback Dallas Sauser. Sauser’s numbers would even impress Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.

Sauser is knocking on the 1,000-yard mark, as he has 878 passing yards on 75 completions. He’s thrown five touchdown passes, with the most to Corey Phillips. Phillips has 250 yards and two touchdowns.

North, meanwhile, will have to control the ball with its rushing attack.

The Stars have 621 rushing yards, co-led by Dayton Harrell and Dedric Sullivan. Harrell has 255 yards while Sullivan has 228.

MOC-Floyd Valley at Bishop Heelan

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Field

Briefly: Both teams are coming off losses, and seek a win as both the Dutch and Crusaders go into a more challenging schedule after this week.

The Crusaders lost 27-10 against North on the Stars’ homecoming, while the Dutch were shut out by Le Mars 17-0 last week.