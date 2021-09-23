METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East holds homecoming game against Ankeny Centennial

SIOUX CITY — The East High School football team will play its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but it comes against a program that received votes in this week’s Class 5A Associated Press poll.
The Jaguars — just in their ninth season in school history — have played two No. 2 teams (5A Ankeny and 4A Indianola).
Centennial played against the Hawks and Indians during the first two weeks of the season. The Jaguars defeated their city rival on Sept. 3, 14-7, while losing to Indianola at home 42-13.
The Jaguars also gave co-head coach Jerry Pezzetti a milestone win earlier this month. Pezzetti won his 433rd career game on Sept. 10 against a 42-7 game over Waukee.
He became Iowa’s all-time winningest high school football coach, passing Dick Tighe. Tighe coached for 63 seasons at Webster City at Fort Dodge St. Edmond.
Pezzetti started coaching at Murray High School in 1961. His first season in Ankeny was in 1969.
East coach Brian Webb is eager to be on the other sideline against a Hall of Fame coach.
“He’s a legend,” Webb said. “That’s just impressive. He’s had some great players and he’s had a great offensive system. And, what they do, they do well. He’s had a huge impact on a lot of young people.”
East is hoping to bounce back from a 35-7 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton last week. The Black Raiders allowed 501 total yards to the Warriors last week, including 361 passing yards from quarterback Tyler Smith.
Sioux Center at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Warriors (3-1) are ranked eighth in the Class 3A poll, after wins against East, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Le Mars.
Their lone loss on the season was a couple weeks ago against No. 1 Harlan.
The Warriors have their homecoming this week, and welcome in another Warriors squad that is 2-2.
Sioux Center has traded wins back-and-forth throughout the season.
It opened the season with a 31-0 win over Sheldon, then lost to West Sioux by 15 points.
Sioux Center then beat West Lyon in Week 3 by a final of 20-13, but lost last week in a 17-7 game to Spencer.
Zach Rozeboom leads the Warriors with 882 total offensive yards, with 664 of those coming in the air.
He has six passing touchdowns.
Caden Plasier has two rushing TDs for 195 yards.
Brett Schouten leads Sioux Center with 414 receiving yards.
Dao Keokhamthong has 24 total tackles, with 17 of those being solo.
West at Waukee Northwest
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Wolves are facing two Siouxland teams over the next two weeks, starting with the Wolverines.
The Wolverines hope to bounce back after a loss to Council Bluffs Lincoln, 55-33.
Waukee Northwest likes to run the ball, as it has tallied 501 yards on the ground. Tanner Spyksma leads the Wolves with 265 yards. He’s run the ball 55 times, good for 265 yards.
Carson Renken is Northwest’s quarterback. He has completed 22 of 51 passes for 292 yards. Renken also has 162 rushing yards and scored twice.
The Wolves are 1-3 to start their program. They beat Johnston last week 31-0 after losing their first three games.
They lost to WDM Valley, Dowling Catholic and Southeast Polk.
West senior Drew Benson is 383 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark.
North at Ames
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Stars are seeking to earn their fourth win of the season, but have to return back to Central Iowa to do it.
The Stars will have to slow down the Little Cyclones’ game in the air.
Ames has 942 passing yards, led by junior quarterback Dallas Sauser. Sauser’s numbers would even impress Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.
Sauser is knocking on the 1,000-yard mark, as he has 878 passing yards on 75 completions. He’s thrown five touchdown passes, with the most to Corey Phillips. Phillips has 250 yards and two touchdowns.
North, meanwhile, will have to control the ball with its rushing attack.
The Stars have 621 rushing yards, co-led by Dayton Harrell and Dedric Sullivan. Harrell has 255 yards while Sullivan has 228.
MOC-Floyd Valley at Bishop Heelan
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Field
Briefly: Both teams are coming off losses, and seek a win as both the Dutch and Crusaders go into a more challenging schedule after this week.
The Crusaders lost 27-10 against North on the Stars’ homecoming, while the Dutch were shut out by Le Mars 17-0 last week.
The Dutch do have two wins, however. They beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 13-12 and Storm Lake 26-17.
Carson Jager leads the Dutch offense with 575 passing yards and 63 rushing yards.
Heelan will have its homecoming on Friday night.
The Crusaders haven’t won a game this season. They’ve also dropped games against East, Le Mars and Spencer.
Dakota Valley at West Central
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Panthers are hoping to turn one win into two.
Last week, DV won 45-12 at home.
Dakota Valley jumped out to a 12-0 lead after the first quarter, thanks to a 10-yard run from Brodey Ballinger and a Randy Rosenquist 27-yard TD reception.
The first score from Ballinger closed out a 11-play, 61-yard drive that lasted 5 minutes, 18 seconds.
Ethan Anema then ran the ball into the end zone for the Panthers’ next three TDs. Anema called his own number from 8, 23 and 13 yards.
All three of those keeps happened in the second quarter, and when the teams went back into the locker room, the Panthers led 32-6.
The Panthers weren’t done there, however.
Anema found Rosenquist for a 56-yard TD midway through the third quarter.