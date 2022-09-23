METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East puts undefeated record on the line against Ankeny Cenennial

The East High School football team hits the road for their first game outside of Sioux City this Friday.

East (4-0) is set to take on Ankeny Centennial (2-2) in Ankeny Friday night. East is ranked seventh in Class 5A in the Associated Press Iowa high school football poll. The Jaguars are receiving votes.

The Black Raiders are fresh off a 42-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton last Friday. Quarterback Cole Ritchie continued his strong season with 14-of-19 passing for 339 yards and three touchdowns against the Warriors.

On the season Ritchie is second in Class 5A and fourth overall in passing yards with 1,109 yards. Ritchie’s favorite target, Kelynn Jacobsen has 467 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

The East defense is allowing nine points per game while the offense is scoring 39.75 points per game.

For Ankeny Centennial, Trenton Smith has thrown for 585 yards and Elijah Porter has rushed for 396 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. The Jaguars have won back-to-back games over Waukee and Cedar Falls to get to .500.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick-off at Ankeny Stadium.

Ames at North

The Stars (3-1) play host to Ames (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.

For the Little Cyclones, they are coming off a 54-0 win over Des Moines East Last Friday night and have the top passer in Class 5A on the roster. Dallas Sauser, the senior quarterback for Ames, has thrown for 1,262 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Sauser’s top target is senior Halen Lueth, who has 611 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Ames’ lone loss came against Iowa City High 55-19 in week three.

For the Stars, Carson Strohbeen and Demarico Young continue to lead the way offensively. Young has 524 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Strohbeen has thrown for 674 yards and five scores.

North is coming off a 22-14 win over Heelan, and its lone loss was a 28-2 game against East.

In North’s last win, Young rushed for 120 yards and scored all three Stars touchdowns. Strohbeen threw for 249 yards in the win.

Heelan at MOC-Floyd Valley

The Bishop Heelan Crusaders (0-4), coming off their strongest performance of the season, head to Orange City to take on MOC-Floyd Valley (3-1) Friday night at 7 p.m.

Quinn Olson threw a touchdown pass, his first of the season, and Isaiah Favors rushed for his first touchdown of the season last week in a 22-14 loss to North.

Olson threw for 144 yards and connected with George Tsiobanos for a touchdown. Favors rushed for 81 yards and the score on the ground. The lone touchdown scored before last Friday was a touchdown run by Olson against Spencer in week three.

MOC-Floyd Valley suffered its first loss of the season in week four, a 24-22 loss to Le Mars.

Sophomore quarterback Blake Aalbers is responsible for 11 touchdowns this season, eight through the air and three on the ground. Aalbers has 573 passing yards and 37 rushing yards this season.

Senior Ayden Klein leads the rushing attack with 401 yards and five touchdowns and Kooper Huss is the top target for Aalbers, having 187 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

The Crusaders and Dutchmen are set to kick-off at 7 p.m. at Korver Field on the campus of Northwestern College in Orange City.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center

Both Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux Center are on a cold streak heading into Friday night’s homecoming game in Sioux Center.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is 0-4 to start the season, having lost their last two games by the score of 42-14. Sioux Center (1-3) lost a third straight game last week, a 29-7 result against Spencer.

Scott Kroll has been Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s starting quarterback for the last three weeks as they await the return of last year’s starter Tyler Smith. Kroll has thrown for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

Aiden Buckholtz leads the team with 162 yards receiving and a touchdown and Zayvion Ellington has 235 rushing yards and three scores.

Senior Karson Gesink has led Sioux Center this season with 406 passing yards and four touchdowns for Sioux Center. Kylar Fritz has been the top target this season with 221 yards and three receiving scores. Kritz is also the top defender for the Warriors with 45.5 tackles and two interceptions.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux Center are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Sioux Center.

Madison at Dakota Valley

After a big road victory last Friday, the Dakota Valley Panthers return home for a showdown with 1-3 Madison Friday night.

The 3-1 Panthers found success both on the ground and through the air last week. Quarterback Ethan Anema scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing score. Trae Piel added a touchdown pass and Lake Kistner a touchdown run.

Jaxon Hennies and Randy Rosenquist caught the touchdown throws last week.

For the Bulldogs, their lone win was a 41-6 result over Milbank. Since their win, the Bulldogs have recorded back-to-back one score losses, a three-point loss to West Central and a six-point loss to Sioux Falls Christian.

Dakota Valley and Madison have a scheduled 7 p.m. kick at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City.

South Sioux City at Millard West

After an 0-2 start, the South Sioux City Cardinals have won back-to-back games to get back to .500 heading into Week 5.

The Cardinals' opponent this week is 1-3 Millard West. Millard West is South Sioux City’s final opponent that is currently with a sub-.500 record.

The Cardinals scored 67 points last week in the first “home” game of 2022. South Sioux City defeated Omaha South 67-60.

Quarterback DJ Helms threw for 427 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Cardinals. Tony Palmer added 125 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Helms added a rushing score as well.

Four of Helms’ receivers went over the 90-yard mark last week, two of them, Richard Stewart and Christian Barajas, caught two TD passes each in the win. Stewart also had a pick-six for the Cardinal defense.

Millard West’s win came over Omaha Burke in week three. Last week, Millard West lost a 31-7 game to Creighton Prep.

South Sioux City and Millard West are set for a 7 p.m. game time at Buell Stadium.