METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East set for showdown against Des Moines East, West to play Urbandale

SIOUX CITY – The East football team has dropped back-to-back games and will look to get back on the winning track Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium against Des Moines East.

Waukee Northwest defeated East last week 17-7. Waukee Northwest took a 17-0 lead before a Cole Ritchie touchdown in the third quarter. Ritchie threw for 169 yards and a score to Preston Dobbs. Kelynn Jacobsen finished with 10 receptions for 63 yards.

The Black Raiders are currently in the top 16 teams of Class 5A in RPI, currently placing them into the playoff.

Des Moines East has lost three consecutive games and are 1-5 this season. Last week, the Scarlets dropped a dramatic game against West 45-40. This will be the second straight game for Des Moines East at Olsen after playing four of the first five games in Des Moines.

The battle of the Easts is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Olsen.

West at Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa -- It was a dramatic win for the Wolverines last week against Des Moines East, and they hit the road for a test against Urbandale this week.

DeVionne West rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns for West in the win last Friday. Keavin Hayes was responsible for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.

Lamarion Mothershead caught two passes, both for touchdowns. Terrance Topete rushed for 77 yards and a score. Alonso Cota recorded 10 tackles for the Wolverine defense.

Antonio Medina Jr. recovered a fumble and returned it for a 76-yard touchdown. Logan Carrell and Michael Benson also recovered fumbles.

Urbandale is fresh off a 28-23 loss to Ankeny Centennial last week. Peyton Rottinghaus threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Kai Black caught five passes for 119 yards. Kaden Arntt, Elijah Hoyt and Beau Carenza caught touchdowns.

Cole Garwood tallied 17.5 tackles last week.

West at Urbandale is set for a 7 p.m. kick.

Dakota Valley at Lakota Tech

BATESLAND, S.D. -- The Panthers picked up a huge home win over Lennox last week and has to make the long trip to Lakota Tech Friday night.

It was a 47-24 win over the Orioles last week to win a third game in a row. The Panthers are now 5-1 on the season. Lakota Tech is 0-6 this season.

The Panthers are currently third in Class 11A and have Beresford (4-2) and Dell Rapids (6-0) after this week. Beresford is fourth in the class and Dell Rapids is first.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Lakota Tech High School.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A double overtime loss to MOC-Floyd Valley has the Warriors looking for win number two on the season at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Friday night.

Tyler Smith totaled three touchdowns for Sergeant Bluff-Luton last week. He threw for 164 yards and a score and rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Zayvion Ellington added 86 yards and a score on the ground.

Last week, the Nighthawks fell to Sioux Center 21-14. Brock Fisher scored both touchdowns for the Nighthawks, one rushing and the other on an interception return.

The game this week is in Rock Valley, and kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest at South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- It is homecoming for the South Sioux City Cardinals as they host Lincoln Southwest at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City Friday night.

Last week, Omaha Bryan hit a late field goal to defeat the Cardinals 23-21. After losing their first two games, they won back-to-back games, then lost back-to-back to get to 2-4.

Lincoln Southwest is 5-1 this season.

This is the second home game of the season for the Cardinals with a 7 p.m. kickoff.