METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan set for showdown Friday

SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team is looking to get on a winning streak Friday night when it faces Bishop Heelan at Memorial Field.

The Stars (2-1) earned a 45-22 win over Des Moines North at Elwood Olsen Stadium last Friday.

Carson Strohbeen had a strong night throwing the football, completing 10-of-16 passes for 153 yards and two scores. Jack Lloyd was his top receiver, finishing with 48 yards and a touchdown.

Demarico Young recorded 19 rushes for 182 yards and two scores on the ground.

Dayton Harrell carried the ball seven times for 79 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Kyle (rushing) and Landon Tastad (receiving) scored touchdowns.

Heelan found the endzone for the first time in the 2022 season last week. Heelan lost 31-7 to Spencer.

Junior quarterback Quinn Olson threw for 70 yards and 82 yards rushing for the Crusaders. Olson’s the team’s top rusher this season. Kannon Bork has been Olson’s top receiver with 84 yards receiving on the year.

In the last six games between the two, Heelan is 5-1, but lost 27-10 last season. Heelan and North play at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at East

The East Black Raiders put an undefeated record on the line against Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The Black Raiders went two weeks without giving up a touchdown before Le Mars scored two in a 52-17 East win.

Cole Ritchie’s favorite target that night was Kelynn Jacobsen, who set a school record in receiving yards in a game with an 18-reception, 263-yard performance. Ritchie had a nice performance himself, throwing for 440 yards and two scores.

Brecken Schossow and Brady Wavrunek added two rushing scores each in the win.

For the Warriors, a 42-14 setback against Harlan resulted in a third straight loss to open the season. Scott Kroll has been the team’s starting quarterback for the last two games, throwing for 119 yards and a touchdown last week. Zayvion Ellington rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown as well. Aiden Buckholtz had a 75-yard touchdown catch.

The Warriors have won the last five games against East, including a 35-7 win last season. East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton play at 7 p.m. at Olsen Stadium.

West at Council Bluffs Lincoln

The Wolverines (2-2) are looking to get back above .500 this week as they travel to Council Bluffs to take on the Lynx.

West hasn’t won more than two games in a season since the 2017 season, when it went 3-6. After a 35-33 win over South Sioux in week two, the Wolverines lost to Des Moines Hoover by the same score.

Last week, Keavian Hayes threw for 123 yards and two scores, and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown. Terrance Topete carried the ball for 154 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts. Tyrell Lafferty and Nathan Scott caught touchdowns for West.

Etienne Higgins leads Lincoln with 340 yards and three touchdowns passing. Caden McDowell rushed for 153 yards and a score and Jace Kepler has 71 yards receiving on the season.

Lincoln is 8-1 since 2010 against West, with the Wolverines’ lone win coming in 2015. West and Lincoln play at 7 p.m. at CB Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.

Dakota Valley at Milbank

Coming off their first loss of the 2022 season, Dakota Valley makes the trek to the northeast corner of South Dakota to take on Milbank for the Bulldogs homecoming game.

Dakota Valley was tied up with Sioux Falls Christian, 14-14, at halftime last week, but the Chargers scored 10 points in the second half to secure their first win of the season. It was also Dakota Valley’s first loss of the year.

The Panthers are playing their third road game in four weeks Friday night in Milbank, before having back-to-back home games the next two weeks.

Milbank is 0-3 on the season after making it to the state championship in 2021.

The Bulldogs defeated Dakota Valley 36-13 last season. Kickoff at A.B. Campbell Stadium in Milbank is scheduled for 7 p.m.