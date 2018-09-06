East (1-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Sergeant Bluff
Briefly: Class 3A eighth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton has won the only two meetings between the teams each of the past two years. Both teams are coming off wins after losing in the opening week.
East downed West as quarterback Nate Zyzda was 10 of 15 for 97 yards while Alex Kleider ran for 71 yards Dylan Harper had 69 yards and Kyler Peterson rushed for 66 yards.
The Warriors made a furious second-half rally to clip Harlan. Junior quarterback Daniel Wright threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Conner Groves had eight catches for 159 yards and two scores and Britton Delperdang ran for 126 yards and two TDs.
North (1-1) at West (1-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Olsen Stadium
Briefly: West lost to East last week 17-6 in a game where the offense struggled to get untracked. Quarterback Adien Belt has thrown for 254 yards and one touchdown this season and rushed for 102 yards and three scores. Emanuel Tameklo has rushed for 13 yards and also leads the team in receiving yards. Omar Maldonado leads the defense with 17 tackles.
North is coming off the historic 99-81 loss to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and now plays five straight games at Olsen Stadium. Stars quarterback Matt Hagan is tied for the state lead with 14 touchdowns, including nine last week. North is third in Class 4A with 963 combined rushing and passing yards. Stars receiver Trent Frerichs has 202 yards receiving and is averaging 28.9 yards per catching having reached the end zone five times already.
Sisseton (0-2) at Dakota Valley (2-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m., North Sioux City
Briefly: Top-ranked Dakota Valley has looked the part its first two weeks. The Panthers manhandled Todd Country 57-6 last week and quarterback Nathan Rice and running back Sam Chesterman have been too much for foes. The duo combined for 230 yards on nine carries last week. Defensively, Johnny Tureaud had three sacks last week and Kobey June led the way with seven tackles.
Sisseton is coming off a 34-0 loss to Groton Area last week and it lost 44-16 in the opening week.
South Sioux City (0-2) at Omaha Gross (0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Omaha
Briefly: The Cardinals are back on the road after falling to Ralston 42-6 last week. Jake Aitken found Brad Hartnett for a 1-yard TD pass for the team's lone score. Aitken was 5 of 17 passing for 87 yards.
Gross, which fell to Mount Michael Benedictine 33-21 last week, outscored Benedictine 21-7 after halftime.