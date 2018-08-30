Sioux City West (1-0) at Sioux City East (0-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Olsen Stadium
Briefly: The Wolverines defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 34-7 last week in their opening game of the season. Quarterback Adien Belt rushed for 71 yards and three scores on just seven carries while Emanuel Tameklo had 81 rushing yards on 15 carries. Alec Nieman lead West in receiving with two catches for 39 yards. Austin Streeter finished with six tackles and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. West recovered four total fumbles on defense.
East lost to Bishop Heelan 44-0 last week. Quarterback Nate Zyzda threw for 37 yards and recovered a fumble on defense for the Black Raiders. Kaige Kellen led East in receiving with two receptions for 41 yards. The Black Raiders hold a 43-3 advantage in the series dating back to 1972 with West’s most recent win coming in 1997, 31-14.
Sioux City North (1-0) at CBTJ (0-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex
Briefly: The Stars opened their season with a 47-20 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, snapping a 17-game losing streak dating back to the 2016 season. Quarterback Matt Hagan completed 21 of 32 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Devont'a Cobbs caught nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and added 65 rushing yards on just six carries. Trent Frerichs caught three passes for 80 yards and two scores. Dequan Lillard ran for 734 yards.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson lost to West 34-7 last week. The Yellowjackets are led by running back Cameron Baker, a senior prospect with scholarship offers from Iowa and Indiana.
Bishop Heelan (1-0) at Glenwood (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m., Glenwood High School
Briefly: The Crusaders, now ranked sixth on Class 3A, defeated Sioux City East 44-0 in week one. Tommy Schiltz ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Deonte Walker ran for 31 yards on six carries and added three receptions for 26 yards. Quarterback Brant Hogue threw for 73 yards. Kobe Clayborne finished with 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. Frank Vondrak had a tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Glenwood defeated Carroll 17-14 last week. Noah Carter ran for 111 yards on 19 carries. Colton Schutte caught two passes for 118 yards. Quarterback Zach Carr threw for 129 yards. Eli Bales and Silas Bales both recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception.
South Sioux City (0-1) at Ralston (1-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m., Ralston High School
Briefly: The Cardinals opened their season with a 59-27 loss to Bryan. Jagger Horken ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries for South Sioux. Jake Guzman rushed for 68 yards and one score on eight carries. Quarterback Connor Slaughter ran for 24 yards and a touchdown on five carries. John Klemmensen and Luis Quezada both had one sack for the South Sioux defense.
Ralston defeated Mount Michael Benedictine 32-27 last week. Noah Oellerich ran for 117 yards and one score on just five carries while Gabriel James rushed for 93 yards on four carries. Oellerich added two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Todd County (1-0) at Dakota Valley (1-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m./North Sioux City
Briefly: The top-ranked Panthers opened the season with an impressive 49-32 victory over Dell Rapids. Quarterback Nathan Rice and running back Sam Chesterman combined to rush for 318 yards and six touchdowns. Logan Ellingson caught three passes for 100 yards and two TDs.
Todd County beat Crow Creek 51-0 to open its season last week.