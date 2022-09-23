METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan breaks long losing streak in defensive battle

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School football team celebrated a much long-awaited win on Friday.

The Crusaders defeated MOC-Floyd Valley 7-6 at De Valois Stadium to get their first win in over a year and a half.

The Crusaders got their lone touchdown with 1 minute, 16 seconds left in the first quarter with a 68-yard touchdown run. The point after attempt was good, which proved to be key.

MOC-Floyd Valley scored its touchdown on a short run from Braden Konz, who led the Dutch with 65 yards on 12 carries.

The Crusaders blocked the extra point, keeping the one-point lead.

Neither offense really got much going in the second half.

Heelan’s defense responded with several key plays. Favors earned an interception with 8:43 to go.

Then, on the final drive, Joey Fitzsimmons stopped two throws while on third down, junior lineman Kannon Bork tipped a pass from Dutch quarterback Blake Aalbers that forced fourth down.

On that final attempt, Crusaders junior linebacker Max Delaney intercepted the pass, locking in the first Crusaders win since Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Sioux Center 6: The Warriors earned their first win of the season, getting it on the road at Open Space Park.

Zayvion Ellington go the scoring started for the Warriors on a 1-yard TD run with 4:11 in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Tyler Smith — who was making his season debut — ran the ball in from the Sioux Center 5.

Ellington scored his second TD with 3:37 left in the second quarter, and that was a 1-yard run.

Ellington then scored for the third time with 7:42 left in the third quarter.

Smith had 161 passing yards while having 59 rushing yards.

Dakota Valley 14, Madison 7: Panthers quarterback Ethan Anema threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Trae Piel with 10:17 left in the game.

DV trailed 7-0 through the first quarter, but the Panthers tied the game with a Sam Faldmo touchdown reception from 45 yards out from Anema.

Anema was 11-for-23 for 185 yards. Randy Rosenquist and Jaxon Hennies each caught three passes. Rosenquist had 49 yards and Hennies had 29.

Anema led the rushing attack with 60 yards on 12 keeps.

Piel had nine solo tackles on defense, while Jace Barber had seven.

Ames 57, North 28: Demarico Young scored on three touchdown runs in the home loss to the Little Cyclones.

His third TD run kept the Stars within one point with about three minutes left in the second quarter.

Ankeny Centennial 31, East 28: The Jaguars hit a go-ahead field goal with 58 seconds left.

The Black Raiders scored first, however, thanks to an 18-yard pass from Cole Ritchie to Kelynn Jacobsen.

Twenty-four seconds later, Brady Wavrunek scored on a short run after the Black Raiders successfully recovered an onside kick.

The game was tied at the end of the third quarter, and the Black Raiders broke that tie with a Brecken Schossow 35-yard TD catch with 11:02 left.

Millard West 63, South Sioux 0: Millard West led 35-0 at the end of the first quarter, and it led by 49 at the half.