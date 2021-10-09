METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley tops Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the road

SERGEANT BLUFF — Going into Friday night, the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley High School football team hadn’t beaten Sergeant Bluff-Luton since 2014.

The Nighthawks broke that streak on Friday, with a 35-10 win in Sergeant Bluff.

NIghthawks senior Landyn Van Kekerix had a breakout game on both sides of the ball. The Rock Valley senior caught four passes for 124 yards and caught a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner Te Slaa.

Van Kekerix also had nine total tackles, and had four solo tackles.

Jason Dickson led the SB-L rushing attack with 36 yards on 14 carries. Quarterback Tyler Smith was 11-for-22 with 148 yards.

Ryan Hoffman was also 5 of 8 for 52 yards and a passing TD. SB-L’s lone TD came with 7 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter, which was an 8-yard pass from Hoffman to Nick Hinkel.

Scout Sneller also made a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Sioux Falls Christian 21, Dakota Valley 20 (OT): The game was tied at 14-14 at the end of regulation.

Isaiah Young scored for the Chargers on a third-and-goal from the Panthers’ 2-yard line. Jacob Docter made the PAT.

When the Panthers had the ball, they needed just one play to find the end zone. Ethan Anema scored on a keeper from the SFC 10, and tied the game.

The Panthers elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win. Anema tried to find Randy Rosenquist, but the play was no good.

Anema threw just eight passes, and completed four of them. He had a passing touchdown, but had two rushing TDs. He had 126 total yards.

Rosenquist caught the TD pass, which happened late in the third quarter.

Sioux Center 35, Bishop Heelan 23: The Crusaders scored 16 points during the fourth quarter, but they allowed all 35 over the first 36 minutes of the game.

Heelan had 396 total yards, including 242 on the ground.

Heelan struck first, as running back Sir Brandon Watts ran the ball from the Warriors’ 8. George Tsiobanos scored the PAT to put the Crusaders up 7-0.

The last two Crusaders’ TDs were long rushes. Ricky Feauto ran the ball in from 53 yards, and Joey Fitzsimmons shortly after made the two-point conversion.

Later in the fourth quarter, Myles Wegher scored a 60-yard TD run and Fitzsimmons again made the two-point conversion.

Feauto led the Crusaders’ rushing for 79 yards, while Brandon Watts had 77 and Wegher’s one carry for 60.

Heelan sophomore Quinn Olson was 12-for-18 for 137 yards and he threw two interceptions.

The Warriors scored five straight times in-between Heelan TDs. One of those included at Dao Keokhamthong interception return in the second quarter for 31 yards.

Zach Rozeboom and Solomon Tea had rushing TDs. Rozeboom also threw two passing TDs.

Omaha Roncalli 55, South Sioux 27: The Cardinals led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Roncalli responded with 35 unanswered points to spoil the Cardinals’ home game on Friday night.

Darrius Helms got the Cardinals on the board at the 7:36 mark of the first quarter, finding Marco Alvarado for seven yards. Helms later found Todd Comstock for the two-point conversion.

Helms later found Tyler Knowles for a 13-yard pass to give the Cardinals a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Demarico Young recorded a 12-yard TD run with 2:00 left in the third quarter. South Sioux’s last TD came from Young, as that was a 37-yard carry with 11:41 left in the game.

Young touched the ball 37 times, and collected 291 yards.

Helms completed 15 passes on 32 attempts, and he had 112 yards. Helms also threw five interceptions.

Urbandale 56, West 6: The Class 5A sixth-ranked J-Hawks proved to be too much for the Wolverines, but senior running back Drew Benson reached the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

Benson’s TD came during the fourth quarter.

East 51, DSM East 7: The Black Raiders led 16-0 at the half.

Luke Longval scored on a QB keeper early in the second quarter to give the Black Raiders a 14-0 lead, then recorded a safety to close out the half.

In the second half, Longval found Brady Wavrunek for a 20-yard catch.

Tyson Helseth-Bryan and Sam Emerson also added TD runs during the second half.

Johnston 16, North 0: The Dragons scored 10 points during the fourth quarter to put away the Stars.

Adrian Broadus had a passing TD while Mason Cornwell had a rushing TD for the Dragons.

The Dragons also forced two interceptions from the Stars.

