METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Class 3A top-ranked Harlan pulls away from Sergeant Bluff-Luton

HARLAN, Iowa — The Harlan High School football team proved that it is the top-ranked team in Class 3A on Friday night.

The No. 1 Cyclones outscored fourth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-0 over the second half that led to a 55-26 win.

The Cyclones led 28-26 at the half, but Teagon Kasperbauer set the tone in the second half right away.

Kasperbauer found Connor Frame for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 8 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter.

Those two closed out the scoring with 4:38 left with a 14-yard touchdown pass.

The Warriors found themselves down 14-0 early, but they got on the board with 5:25 left in the first quarter.

Tyler Smith found Jacob Imming for a 57-yard TD pass. That play ended an 80-yard drive that lasted just over two minutes.

SB-L scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter. Both touchdowns were from Smith for 1-yard runs.

Smith then found Tyler Kroll for 11 yards with 12 seconds left in the quarter. That reeled the Warriors within a two-point deficit at the half.