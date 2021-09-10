METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Class 3A top-ranked Harlan pulls away from Sergeant Bluff-Luton

HARLAN, Iowa — The Harlan High School football team proved that it is the top-ranked team in Class 3A on Friday night.
The No. 1 Cyclones outscored fourth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-0 over the second half that led to a 55-26 win.
The Cyclones led 28-26 at the half, but Teagon Kasperbauer set the tone in the second half right away.
Kasperbauer found Connor Frame for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 8 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
Those two closed out the scoring with 4:38 left with a 14-yard touchdown pass.
The Warriors found themselves down 14-0 early, but they got on the board with 5:25 left in the first quarter.
Tyler Smith found Jacob Imming for a 57-yard TD pass. That play ended an 80-yard drive that lasted just over two minutes.
SB-L scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter. Both touchdowns were from Smith for 1-yard runs.
Smith then found Tyler Kroll for 11 yards with 12 seconds left in the quarter. That reeled the Warriors within a two-point deficit at the half.
Smith was 13-for-22 passing for 246 yards, and he had two touchdowns. Imming led the receiving corps, as he had four catches for 82 yards. Kroll caught two throws for 72 yards.
Imming also led the Warriors in rushing yards, getting nine carries for 26 yards.
Garrett McHugh had four unassisted tackles while having five assisted tackles. Kaden Smith had six unassisted tackles and two solo tackles.
West 40, Des Moines Hoover 12: The Wolverines have a winning streak.
The Wolverines played a much less stressful game, beating the Huskies in casual fashion.
Drew Benson had 27 carries for 260 yards, and he had four touchdowns.
Devin Frye also had two touchdown runs.
Keavian Hayes also had a nice kickoff return in the second half, as he took it to the four-yard line.
Benson scored the last two touchdowns, both in the red zone during the fourth quarter.
East 42, Le Mars 13: The Bulldogs got on the board first with a long passing TD, but the Black Raiders scored 42 straight points Friday in the Ice Cream Capital of the World.
Black Raiders junior Brecken Schossow broke the ice with a long TD run in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Tyson Helseth-Bryan had a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:38 left in the second quarter.
A little over three minutes later, Brady Wavrunek scored a rushing TD that put the Black Raiders up 21-7.
Luke Longval then had two TD passes in the final five minutes of the second quarter. The first one was to Kelynn Jacobsen, then the second to Taejon Jones.
Rob Emerson closed out the scoring with a kickoff return to open the second half.
North 20, Des Moines North 0: Dayton Harrell was a busy guy on Friday.
The Stars got on the board, thanks to a Harrell TD run with 8:42 left in the first quarter.
Harrell later added a second TD run in the second quarter, then a third with 1:22 left in the game that gave the Stars the three-possession win.
Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan 14: The Tigers led 35-7 at the half.