METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: East makes playoffs with win over West Friday night

SIOUX CITY – East needed to defeat West Friday night to all but guarantee a playoff spot, and the Black Raiders did just that in a 62-14 win over the Wolverines.

Ritchie had three first quarter touchdown passes to help his team get out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter. He connected with Kelynn Jacobsen for the first two scores and found Dobbs for the third score.

Ritchie threw three more scores in the second quarter, including a third touchdown toss to Jacobsen. Ritchie also found Brecken Schossow and Lincoln Colling in the quarter to help East build a 41-6 lead at the half.

DeVionne West scored on an 18-yard run in the first quarter for West. He scored his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard run.

East made the playoffs with a 7-2 record and hit the road for the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night. The Black Raiders are at Ankeny (8-1) Friday night at 7 p.m.

West finishes their season with a 2-7 record on the year.

Carroll 24, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19: The Warriors needed a win to lock up a playoff spot in Class 3A Friday night, but they fell to Carroll 24-19 to miss the playoffs.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but Carroll took a 10-6 halftime lead. The Tigers scored first on a field goal before Tyler Smith scored on a 14-yard run to give SBL its first lead of the game at 6-3.

WIth 51 seconds left in the half, Morgan Staiert caught a 27-yard pass from Jack White and Carroll led 10-6.

Smith scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, a nine-yard run, to give SBL a 12-10 lead, but back-to-back scores from Carroll put the Warriors down multiple scores.

First, it was a Reece Ziegmann touchdown run, then a White run that made it 24-12. With 3:43 to play, Jacob Hoffman caught a pass from Smith to make it a five-point game, but the Warriors weren’t able to get on the board again.

Smith rushed for 87 yards and the two scores. He also threw for 126 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Hoffman was Smith’s favorite target, catching four passes for 48 yards.

For Carroll, Ziegmann rushed for 123 yards. White added 56 yards rushing and 65 yards passing.

Defensively, Garrett McHugh tallied 10 tackles. Ty Koedam recovered a fumble.

Taidyn Peterson tallied 11 tackles, four for a loss for Carroll. Staiert intercepted a pass.

The Warriors finished the season 3-6 with a 3-2 record in district play. Carroll went 5-4 on the season and 2-3 in district play.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 25, Heelan 24: The Nighthawks scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback win over Heelan Friday night.

Isaiah Favors rushed for 151 yards and a score for the Crusaders in the loss. Ricky Feauto added a rushing touchdown for Heelan.

Quinn Olson threw for 103 yards and a score. Kannon Bork caught five passes for 58 yards and a score. Sir Brandon Watts caught a 60 yard pass.

Defensively, John Halbur tallied five tackles, two-and-a-half for a loss for the Crusaders.

The Crusaders ended the season with a 2-7 record, and a 2-3 record in district play. Boyden Hull/Rock Valley finished the year 3-6 and 1-4 in district play.

Lincoln Southeast 52, South Sioux City 12: The Cardinals fell to Lincoln Southeast 52-12 Friday night at Dakota Valley High School.

The Cardinals trailed 31-6 at the half.

South Sioux City went 2-7 on the season.

Thursday

North 49, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0: Demarico Young scored three touchdowns and broke the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season in North’s 49-0 win over Council Bluffs Lincoln.

Young scored the first touchdown of the game Thursday night at Olsen Stadium. He scored a second touchdown in the opening round.

Carson Strohbeen also threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, a dart to Mikhei Turner and a pass seven second later to Dayton Harrell. After one quarter, it was 28-0.

Young’s third touchdown came in the second quarter. That touchdown was his 18th of the season, a school record.

North finished their season 5-4.