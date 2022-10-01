METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Heelan earns second win of the season on homecoming

SIOUX CITY – Heelan, coming off its first win of the 2022 season, hosted Carroll for the Crusaders’ 2022 homecoming game, and the Crusaders pulled off the upset over the 4-1 Tigers 9-6.

The game was knotted in a scoreless tie at the half.

Heelan broke through first with a Quinn Olson 27-yard touchdown to Brandon Watts and the point after was blocked. The Crusaders held a 6-0 lead.

The Crusaders added a field goal off the foot of George Tsiobanos to take a two-possession 9-0 lead.

Carroll responded with just under six minutes to play with a touchdown, and had a chance to score as the clock wound down, but the Crusader defense held strong.

Heelan improves to 2-4 on the season and hosts Sioux Center next Friday night.

West 45, Des Moines East 40: After giving up a touchdown to Des Moines East with 1:55 to play, Keavian Hayes threw a touchdown to Duke Mothershead with 31 second left to give the Wolverines a 45-40 win over the Scarlet.

West took a 13-8 lead in the first quarter with a 57-yard fumble return for Antonio Medina, but Des Moines East added a touchdown later in the quarter.

West controlled the second quarter, as Hayes scored one touchdown and threw a touchdown to Mothershead. A DeVionne West 15-yard touchdown gave West a 33-16 lead at the half.

A Scarlet touchdown made it 33-22 after three quarters, but a Terrance Topete touchdown made it 39-22 with 10:56 to play.

Des Moines East threw a 75-yard touchdown less than 30 seconds later and made it a five points game with a score with 4:22 to play.

Trailing 39-34, Des Moines east scored again with 1:55 to play to take a 40-39 lead.

On homecoming night, the senior quarterback Hayes found Mothershead with 31 seconds left to give the Wolverines the win.

MOC-Floyd Valley 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26 (2OT): A Blake Aalbers touchdown pass to Tyeson Vaas and a two-point conversion pass to Kooper Huss tied the game with less than two minutes to play, and a Braden Konz run in the second overtime gave the Dutchmen a 27-26 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night in Sergeant Bluff.

The Warriors struck first with a Tyler Smith touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Dylan Maasdam got the Dutchmen on the board with an eight-yard run, but the missed extra point made it 7-6 Warriors at the half.

Smith threw a 36-yard touchdown to Jacob Hoffman to make it a 14-6 lead with 10:25 to play. The touchdown pass by Aalbers with 1:52 to play tied the game at 14, and they were off to overtime in Sergeant Bluff.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton got the ball to start the first overtime, and Smith rushed one in from a yard away to give the Warriors a 20-14 lead. MOC-Floyd Valley’s Carson Jager caught a short pass from Aalbers to tie it back up at 20.

Konz scored for the Dutchmen in the second overtime, and the extra point kick was good to give the Dutchmen a 27-20 lead. Zayvion Ellington scored on the first play of the second overtime for the Warriors, but a failed two-point conversion ended the game.

Aalbers threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns for the Dutchmen. Jager caught four passes for 43 yards and a score. Konz rushed for 74 yards.

Sterling Haack tallied 16 total tackles for the MOC-Floyd Valley defense.

Smith threw for 164 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors. Scott Kroll caught five passes for 42 yards. Ellington rushed for 86 yards and a score.

Garrett McHugh tallied 12 tackles for the Warriors and Hoffman added an interception.

Dakota Valley 47, Lennox 24: The Panthers scored early and often in a 47-24 win over Lennox Friday night in North Sioux City.

The Panthers scored twice in the first quarter, once on a 52-yard pass from Ethan Anema to Jaxon Hennies and a second on a punt return on Randy Rosenquist on a 75-yard return.

Lennox would hang around early, as Braeden Wulf threw a pair of touchdowns to Talan Diercks in the first.

Dakota Valley distanced themselves in the second quarter, as Trae Piel rushed for a two-yard touchdown, and Anema fumbled on the goal line, but teammate Owen Hanshaw recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. The Panthers led 28-13 at the break.

Anema scored a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 35-16. Wulf threw his third touchdown, first to Porter Ihnen, to make it 35-24 with 6:56 to play.

Rosenquist rushed for a touchdown on a reverse and Jackson Boonstra rushed for a score with 3:15 to play.

Boonstra finished with 111 yards rushing and a score. Anema threw for 238 yards and a touchdown, as well as three interceptions. Hennies caught six passes for 129 yards and a score.

Piel tallied 12 total tackles and Hennies intercepted a pass for the Panther defense.

Wulf threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Diercks finished with 138 yards receiving. Ashton Bach rushed for 51 yards.

Lance Spieler tallied 11 tackles and a blocked punt for Lennox. Ihnen, Layne Kuper and Wulf intercepted passes.

Waukee 24, North 14: North took a 14-10 lead into the half, but a touchdown in each quarter of the second half lifted Waukee to a 24-14 win Friday night.

Jacob Kyle scored the first rushing score for the Stars from seven yards out with 6:17 remaining in the second quarter. Demarico Young added a touchdown run from a yard away to give North a 14-10 lead at the half.

Waukee scored in the third to take a 17-14 lead and extended the lead to 10 with another score in the 4th.

Waukee Northwest 17, East 7: Cole Ritchie threw a touchdown pass to Preston Dobbs, but East fell to Waukee Northwest Friday night in Waukee.

The Wolves led 10-0 after a quarter and held a 17-7 lead at the half.

Ritchie and Dobbs connected in the third quarter, and the score was the final of the game for either side.

Omaha Bryan 23, South Sioux City 21: Omaha Bryan hit a walk-off field goal to defeat South Sioux City 23-21 Friday night.

The Cardinals trailed 14-6 at the half and 20-14 at the end of three quarters.

With 6:59 to play, the Cardinals took a 21-20 lead, but with a second remaining, Omaha Bryan hit a field goal to win.