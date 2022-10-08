METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Heelan falls to Sioux Center 29-7

SIOUX CITY – Heelan scored on its first possession of the night to tie the game at seven, but it was all Sioux Center from there in a 29-7 Warrior victory Friday night at Memorial Field in Sioux City.

“We didn’t play up to the way I anticipated us playing,” head coach Jon LaFleur said. “A lot of credit to Sioux Center. They came out and just took it right to us and they played big boy football and we didn’t respond the way we should have, and that’s on me. I need to do a better job of getting our guys prepared.”

Connor Kamerman rushed for a 10 yard score on Sioux Center’s first drive to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.

The Crusaders responded on their first possession with Quinn Olson 66-yard touchdown run that tied the game.

In the second quarter, the Warriors took the lead for good with a Brodie VanRegenmorter touchdown pass to Kylar Fritz. VanRegenmorter threw the two-point conversion pass to Dominic Mors and Sioux Center led 15-7.

VanRegenmorter added a second touchdown pass to Fritz, this time from six yards out in the third and Seth Andersen rushed for a score in the fourth quarter.

“Nothing to take away from Sioux Center, they did their jobs, they came out to play and they took it right to us,” LaFleur said. “All the credit goes to them. They did a heck of a job.”

VanRegenmorter threw for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kamerman rushed fo 114 yards and Solomon Tea for 84 yards.

Defensively, Abram Hibma tallied eight tackles. Kole Hooyer and Fritz intercepted passes by Olson.

Olson threw for 36 yards and rushed for 85 yards. Isaiah Favors rushed for 38 yards. George Tsiobanos finished with 31 yards receiving.

“We continued to shoot ourselves in the foot,” LaFleur said. “We’ll get a big play here and there and it’ll get called back for a penalty and that reflects back on me, I need to coach them better so we don’t take those penalties.”

Heelan faces Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Sergeant Bluff next week.

East 65, Des Moines East 16: The Black Raiders took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and ran away with a 65-16 win over Des Moines East Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Cole Ritchie and Kelynn Jacobsen got the homecoming game scoring started with a touchdown to give the Black Raiders a 7-0 lead.

After a field goal and a second touchdown in the quarter, East led 17-0 after one. Ritchie connected with Preston Dobbs early in the second quarter and less than a minute later, Dalyn Tope returned an interception for a touchdown.

East held a 44-0 lead at the half. Ritchie and Jacobsen connected for another touchdown in the third quarter and Rob Emerson rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter. Jax Theeler and Aaron Flemister connected for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and East rolled to a homecoming victory to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12: Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter and led the game wire-to-wire for a 34-12 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Friday night in Rock Valley.

Jake Hamilton scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 36-yard run in the first quarter. Zayvion Ellington added a two-yard run and the Warriors led 13-0 after one.

The scoring picked back up in the third quarter, as Hamilton caught the first of his two receiving touchdowns from Tyler Smith from 27 yards out.

The Nighthawks scored the next two touchdowns, one on a 72-yard touchdown run by Zach Strubbe and the second on a punt block by Bryson Zomer.

The Warriors had time for two more touchdowns in the quarter, the first on a 61-yard pass from Smith to Hamilton and the second on a Smith pass to Scott Kroll from 18 yards away.

Smith threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors. Hamilton added 48 rushing yards and 186 receiving yards.

Defensively, Carrett McHugh tallied 11 tackles for the Warriors. Bo Koedam added a fumble recovery.

Strubbe rushed for 104 yards for the Nighthawks. Brock Fisher added 91 yards rushing. Alic Salazar tallied 11 tackles and Taiten DenBesten a fumble recovery for the defense.

Dakota Valley 49, Lakota Tech 0: The Panthers went on the road and defeated Lakota Tech 49-0.

The Panthers improved to 6-1 on the season and are at Beresford Friday night.

Urbandale 62, West 6: The JHawks scored 35 points in the first quarter, leading to a 62-6 win over West.

Keavian Hayes threw an eight-yard pass to Nate Scott for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Southwest 55, South Sioux City 7: Lincoln Southwest jumped out to a 42-0 lead at the half and defeated the Cardinals 55-7 at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City Friday night.