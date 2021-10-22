METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff football wallops Carroll

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa-- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team walloped Carroll on Friday night, 41-7, as the Warriors finished off the regular season on a high note.

SB-L roared out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a four-yard touchdown run from Noah Keokenchanh, and a one-yard touchdown pass from Nick Hinkel.

At 7:56 in the second quarter, Tyler Schenkelberg made it a 21-0 game with a nine-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Tyler Smith. Smith had two more passing touchdowns in the third quarter, one an 84-yarder to Jake Hamilton and the other a 73-yard heave to Scott Kroll.

The final SB-L score of the game came from a 71-yard touchdown by Nick Hinkel on a fumble recovery, giving the Warriors a 41-0 lead.

Carroll finally got on the board when Ethan Lengeling hit Remy Richardson hit for a 47 yard touchdown pass, with 1:59 left in the game.

Carroll finished the game with 16 first downs, while East finished with 13, along with 177 net rushing yards. The Warriors outgained the Tigers in total offense, 456 yards to 274.

Smith finished his night 13-for-31 passing for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while Smith ended up with 98 rushing yards. Jake Hamilton led the Warriors' receiving corps with 101 receiving yards on three catches, one of which was an 84-yard touchdown.

On defense, Jacob Imming finished with a team-high eight tackles, while Kaden Smith had two interceptions for 46 total yards. As a team, SB-L picked off Lengeling three times.

SB-L will find out its first-round playoff opponent at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Sioux City East 63, Sioux City West 0: The Sioux City East High School football team finished off its regular season with a dominant win over Sioux City West on Friday night, as the Black Raiders defeated the Wolverines, 63-0.

The Black Raiders scored 37 points in the first quarter and 17 in the second to take a 54-0 lead, and scored nine more in the third to take the eventual winning 63-0 advantage.

With the victory, East ended the season with a 5-4 record, while West finished 0-9.

