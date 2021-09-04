METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets road win at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first half, and that held up in a 28-21 win Friday at Dick Null Field in Rock Rapids.
With the win, the Warriors moved to 2-0, while the Lions moved to 0-2.
Jacob Imming scored two of those four touchdowns. His first TD came with a 2-yard run with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
Later in the second quarter, Imming scored from 16 yards out. That scoring play came with 5:01 left in the half.
Tyler Smith had a hand in the other two first-half touchdowns. Smith had a 2-yard run with 8:54 left in the second quarter, and that drive ended an eight-play, 60-yard drive.
Then, the Warriors scored with nine seconds left in the half, as Nick Hinkel caught a 30-pass from the junior quarterback.
The Lions got on the board with 31 seconds left in the first quarter, as Kayden Van Berkum scored a 1-yard-run and gave the Lions a 7-6 lead.
The Lions were held scoreless until the 4:56 mark in the third quarter. Quarterback Zach Lutmer scored a 7-yard run, and that closed a four-play, 60-yard drive.
Then, Lutmer added a 10-yard TD scamper with 6:46 left in the game.
The Warriors had 353 total yards to CL/G-LR’s 322.
Smith made just four incompletions, as he was 19-for-23 for 290 yards and a touchdown to Hinkel.
Tyler Schenkelberg caught eight passes for 146 yards.
On the other side, Lutmer was 13-for-23 for 170 yards along with 89 rushing yards.
Le Mars 22, Heelan 8: This is the second straight year that the Bulldogs have beaten the Crusaders.
The Bulldogs led 15-0 at the half.
Ken Vigdal is in his first year coaching at Le Mars, and he earned his first win of the season.
The Bulldogs got the win by dominating the rushing game. They ran 292 rushing yards to Heelan’s 99.
Elijah Dougherty led the Bulldogs rushing attack with 150 yards on 18 carries.
The Crusaders had 195 total yards, led by Kaleb Gengler’s 96 passing yards.
Grant Hegarty scored the Crusaders’ lone TD during the third quarter.
Madison 46, Dakota Valley 13: Madison jumped out to a 20-0 lead, and that was enough to put the Panthers away.
The two Panthers touchdowns came in the final minutes of the second quarter and the fourth quarter.
During the second quarter, Ethan Anema passed the ball to Randy Rosenquist, and scoring play was good for 13 yards. That play ended a nine-play, 80-yard drive over 93 seconds.
Then, on the final play of the game, Trae Piel found the end zone from three yards out.
DV ran 67 plays on 286 yards.
Anema was 11-for-21 for 154 yards.