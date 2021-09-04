METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets road win at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first half, and that held up in a 28-21 win Friday at Dick Null Field in Rock Rapids.

With the win, the Warriors moved to 2-0, while the Lions moved to 0-2.

Jacob Imming scored two of those four touchdowns. His first TD came with a 2-yard run with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

Later in the second quarter, Imming scored from 16 yards out. That scoring play came with 5:01 left in the half.

Tyler Smith had a hand in the other two first-half touchdowns. Smith had a 2-yard run with 8:54 left in the second quarter, and that drive ended an eight-play, 60-yard drive.

Then, the Warriors scored with nine seconds left in the half, as Nick Hinkel caught a 30-pass from the junior quarterback.

The Lions got on the board with 31 seconds left in the first quarter, as Kayden Van Berkum scored a 1-yard-run and gave the Lions a 7-6 lead.

The Lions were held scoreless until the 4:56 mark in the third quarter. Quarterback Zach Lutmer scored a 7-yard run, and that closed a four-play, 60-yard drive.