METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux City's defense shuts down Omaha Northwest

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — For the second straight week, the South Sioux City High School football team celebrated a win.

The Cardinals defeated Omaha Northwest 21-0 at home on Friday night, moving to 2-3 on the season.

South Sioux’s defense held Northwest to 146 total yards. Northwest tallied just 56 passing yards and 90 on the ground.

Cardinals inside linebacker Peyton Martinez had seven total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Todd Comstock and Tyler Knowles both recorded 6.5 tackles, and Knowles had half of a sack.

Marco Alvarado had two interceptions while Ashton Blair picked off a pass from Northwest.

“I think our team defense is starting to come together,” Cardinals coach Chris Stein said. “I think our secondary played really well. Northwest took a lot of shots down the field, we generally didn’t blow assignments. That’s a big deal. We brought a lot of pressure from a lot of different people.”

Offensively, Demarico Young had all three scoring plays for the Cardinals.