METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux City's defense shuts down Omaha Northwest

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — For the second straight week, the South Sioux City High School football team celebrated a win.
The Cardinals defeated Omaha Northwest 21-0 at home on Friday night, moving to 2-3 on the season.
South Sioux’s defense held Northwest to 146 total yards. Northwest tallied just 56 passing yards and 90 on the ground.
Cardinals inside linebacker Peyton Martinez had seven total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
Todd Comstock and Tyler Knowles both recorded 6.5 tackles, and Knowles had half of a sack.
Marco Alvarado had two interceptions while Ashton Blair picked off a pass from Northwest.
“I think our team defense is starting to come together,” Cardinals coach Chris Stein said. “I think our secondary played really well. Northwest took a lot of shots down the field, we generally didn’t blow assignments. That’s a big deal. We brought a lot of pressure from a lot of different people.”
Offensively, Demarico Young had all three scoring plays for the Cardinals.
Young, a sophomore, put the Cardinals on the board as time expired in the second quarter. He scored from the 1-yard line, and Hector Sandoval made the extra point.
Then, Young’s final two touchdowns on the night came during the fourth quarter. He scored from the 2 with 11:31 left, then he added the insurance TD with 2:20 left with an 82-yard scurry to the end zone.
Young carried the ball 26 times for 195 yards. He averaged 7.5 yards a carry.
Cardinals quarterback Darrius Helms was 6-for-22 passing for 110 yards. He did throw three interceptions.
The Cardinals amassed 278 total yards.
Ankeny Centennial 30, East 0: The East High School football team played another challenging team on Friday night and took their second straight loss.
Ankeny Centennial came to town and ruined the Black Raiders’ homecoming with a 30-0 win at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
The Jaguars scored twice in the fourth quarter to ensure the win.
Isaiah Sterns caught a 15-yard TD pass.
Jaguars senior running back Carter Cahill added a 21-yard run with 1:49 left.
Waukee Northwest 74, West 0: The Wolves — in their first year of play — led 53-0 at the half.
Owen Klunder returned the opening kickoff in the second half for a touchdown.
Ames 27, North 14: The Stars put the first points on the board, but the Little Cyclones responded with a touchdown.
The two teams traded touchdowns, but Ames took the lead for good in the fourth quarter by a receiving touchdown by Jamison Poe.
Dallas Sauser completed 24 of 34 passes for 315 yards and three TDs for Ames.
MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Bishop Heelan 14: The Crusaders scored the first points of the game.
Omar Villalpando had a 50 yard scoop-and-score with 3:28 left in the first quarter that put the Crusaders on the board.
The Dutch went on to lead 21-7 at the half.
Heelan’s second TD came from Quinn Olson, and he found Matt Noll in the second half.
West Central 27, Dakota Valley 13: The Panthers lost on the road.