METRO FOOTBALL: Sioux City North wins homecoming game against Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — North High School coach Mitch Mohr got two showers on Friday night.
The first one came shortly before the clock struck zero on the Stars’ 27-10 win over Bishop Heelan at Elwood Olsen Stadium, as some of the red-cladded seniors dumped a bucket of ice-cold water on Mohr.
The second one came after the game. Mohr walked to the home locker room, and was showered with love and appreciation from the students who were waiting on the players as they walked off the field.
This win was a long time coming for the Stars, as they hadn’t beaten the Crusaders in quite a long time.
No matter how long it has been since the Stars knocked off Heelan, the Stars were simply happy to come away with their third win of the season.
“It was a cold shower, and I think the managers put a little extra ice in there,” Mohr said with a smile. “I’m really excited and happy for our guys. We had a good week. Like we talked about, there’s more than two ways to skin a cat.”
Dedric Sullivan put the Stars on the board first, with a 68-yard touchdown run with exactly nine minutes left in the second quarter.
Heelan responded with 10 points of its own, however, including a 25-yard field goal from George Tsiobanos.
Heelan held the lead at halftime, and it had 125 rushing yards while quarterback Kaleb Gengler had 134 yards on 7 of 9 passing.
The Stars went into the locker room at the half, knowing that they were still in this game. They had a similar light bulb moment, just as they had in that same locker room to open the season against South Sioux City.
Dedric Sullivan and Dayton Harrell helped build that belief during the second half.
Harrell started off the second half with a pair of runs, then Sullivan got the chains moving with a four-yard carry.
The key play of North’s scoring drive there was a 47-yard catch made by Casey Hammerstrom.
Carson Strohbeen found Hammerstrom open near the middle of the field, thanks to a play-action motion that caught the Crusaders off-guard.
With 6 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third quarter, North capped off that drive with a four-yard TD run from Sullivan.
The two teams then traded drives, but then North had Heelan pinned deep with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.
The Crusaders were left to punt from their own 6-yard line, but a high snap forced Tsiobanos to hurry up his kick, and it landed at the Heelan 12.
North needed six plays to pound the ball in, but Sullivan was handed the assignment with 11:53 left in the game.
It took the offensive line to help push Sullivan in, but that’s what the O-Line has been doing all season.
“We don’t score any of our touchdowns without our offensive line,” Mohr said. “Even the big plays that Carson made some good passes on, it’s all because of the protection that the line gave him.”
Strohbeen agreed that his O-Line was the unsung hero of the night.
“They were doing work down there in the trenches,” Strohbeen said. “That was 100 percent the difference in the second half.”
Harrell put the cherry on top with a 1-yard TD run on fourth down with 6:36 to go. Again, the O-Line helped him push toward the goal line.
Heelan has two choices
The Crusaders played well in the first half, but coach Chad Moseman couldn’t quite put his finger on where things went wrong in the final 24 minutes.
Moseman didn’t think the Crusaders were able to get into a rhythm.
“(North) made a few big plays on offense, and things went down from there,” Moseman said. “Absolutely, they’re frustrated. When you lose it’s frustrating. I’m definitely frustrated. You just have to stay the course. I don’t know what else there is to do.
"In life, you either quit or persevere and keep on pushing forward. Those are our only two choices. I think we just have to stay the course.”
There was a bright spot for the Crusaders late in the game.
Moseman decided to put in sophomore Quinn Olson, just to give Olson some experience against a Class 5A school.
Olson completed his first six passes, and he looked comfortable running out of the pocket and finding open receivers.
“Quinn did a really nice job in the fourth quarter and that’s very exciting,” Moseman said.