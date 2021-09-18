METRO FOOTBALL: Sioux City North wins homecoming game against Bishop Heelan

It took the offensive line to help push Sullivan in, but that’s what the O-Line has been doing all season.

“We don’t score any of our touchdowns without our offensive line,” Mohr said. “Even the big plays that Carson made some good passes on, it’s all because of the protection that the line gave him.”

Strohbeen agreed that his O-Line was the unsung hero of the night.

“They were doing work down there in the trenches,” Strohbeen said. “That was 100 percent the difference in the second half.”

Harrell put the cherry on top with a 1-yard TD run on fourth down with 6:36 to go. Again, the O-Line helped him push toward the goal line.

Heelan has two choices

The Crusaders played well in the first half, but coach Chad Moseman couldn’t quite put his finger on where things went wrong in the final 24 minutes.

Moseman didn’t think the Crusaders were able to get into a rhythm.

“(North) made a few big plays on offense, and things went down from there,” Moseman said. “Absolutely, they’re frustrated. When you lose it’s frustrating. I’m definitely frustrated. You just have to stay the course. I don’t know what else there is to do.