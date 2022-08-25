Metro football Week 1 outlook: Heelan kicks 2022 season off against East

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School football team starts its 2022 season Friday night against East, and the Crusaders are looking to get off on the right foot to start the 2022 campaign.

After an 0-9 season in 2021, Heelan returns a lot of key pieces who had to play as sophomores. That experience from a season ago can only benefit the Crusaders heading into 2022, head coach Jon LaFleur said.

“I don’t think it could hurt,” LaFleur said. “We had the fortunate and unfortunate situation that we had a ton of sophomores playing. In an ideal world, you don’t want a ton of sophomores playing varsity football, that doesn’t necessarily equate to a lot of success.”

The Crusaders will lean on a large junior class, led by Sir Brandon Watts, Quinn Olson and Isaiah Favors.

For East, they opened the season at Glenwood last Friday, defeating the Rams 50-33.

Cole Ritchie threw for 304 yards and two scores. Brecken Schossow added 99 rushing yards on eight carries, scoring three times. Schossow also returned an interception for a touchdown in the game.

Kelynn Jacobsen led East with 160 yards receiving and a touchdown catch. Cale Pittenger recorded seven-and-a-half tackles, including two in the backfield at Glenwood.

While East has won the last three match-ups between the two schools, Heelan holds the advantage over the last 12 years, 7-5.

First kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars

The Le Mars Bulldogs enter year two under head coach Ken Vigdal, and will try to get off on the right foot against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Le Mars Friday night.

The Bulldogs (4-5 in 2021) return senior running back Elijah Dougherty this season. Dougherty ran for 844 yards and nine scores on the ground. Teagan Kasel is anticipated to be the starting quarterback, as he is the only returner with varsity reps at quarterback.

Dougherty is the top returning tackler, followed by Alex Allen.

For the Warriors, a 19-player senior class will carry a lot of the workload if they want to find themselves back in the UNI-Dome, but the work starts in Le Mars Friday.

Quarterback Tyler Smith was the team’s top passer and rusher last season, throwing for 2,271 yards and adding 511 on the ground. Jake Hamilton and Scott Kroll are the top two returning pass catchers, totaling 533 and 403 yards respectively.

The Warriors are returning a strong core on the defensive front as well. Tylar Lutgen tallied 15.5 tackles for a loss a season ago, nearly half of his 33 total tackles. A disruptive defensive front helped lead the Warriors to 18 turnovers (10 fumble recoveries, eight interceptions).

The Warriors have had their way with Le Mars over the last seven match-ups, scoring 35 or more points, winning all seven. In total, the Warriors are 9-3 in their last 12 against the Bulldogs.

The Warriors will go for an eighth straight win at 7 p.m. Friday night in Le Mars.

West at DSM Lincoln

Heading into Des Moines Friday night, the Sioux City West Wolverines will have a winning record for the first time since 2018, and they will look to build on in with another road win.

West outscored Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 26-0 in the second half to roll past the Yellow Jackets 26-20 last Friday night. Senior Keavian Hayes recorded 19 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns rushing and completed 6-of-10 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown passing.

Terrance Topete added 155 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines in the opener. Calex Banta tallied nine rushes for 71 yards and two scores. Nathan Scott tallied two receptions for 33 yards and a score.

Tyrell Lafferty tallied six tackles and recovered a fumble to lead West defensively.

The Railsplitters graduated a majority of the offense from a season ago, including both quarterbacks, the top five rushers and three of the four receivers who caught more than one pass.

The last time West started a season 2-0 would be 2017, where the Wolverines opened with wins over Sioux City North and Des Moines North.

Lincoln and West have faced each other five times since 2014, with Lincoln winning all five previous games.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Lincoln High School in Des Moines.

Dakota Valley at Vermillion

The Dakota Valley Panthers open their 2022 season in the DakotaDome in Vermillion, taking on the Tanagers Friday night.

Vermillion is the last team Dakota Valley faced in 2021, falling to the Tanagers 34-6 to end their season with a 1-8 record.The lone win for the Panthers in 2021 came against Sisseton.

A good portion of the 2021 roster returns for 2022, including 10 offensive starters from last year. Quarterback Ethan Anema, running back Lake Kistner and wide receiver Randy Rosenquist are the key returners as the top players at their position.

The Panthers believe they will be able to use their speed to their advantage. They are not the biggest team in Class 11A, but they are quick and the senior class has the experience from last season that will hopefully help them.

The Tanagers, on the other hand, graduated a lot of key pieces to a state semifinal team in 2021.

Ty Hertz is lined up to be the starting quarterback after attempting a handful of passes last season in a back-up role. Jeremy Crowe is the team’s top returning runner from last season, and Mehki Sheffield is the team’s top returning receiver.

The Panthers and Tanagers are set to kick-off at 7 p.m. inside the DakotaDome Friday night.