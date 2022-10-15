METRO ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton picks up must-win over Heelan Friday night

SERGEANT BLUFF – In a battle for the top spot in Class 3A, District 1, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors prevailed over Bishop Heelan Friday night in Sergeant Bluff.

“We had to (win) if we wanted to stay alive in the playoff race, but like we tell these guys, win or lose, the goal on Monday is to show up and get better,” Warriors head coach Justin Smith said. “When these guys take that to heart, and it was tough on them early in the year, there’s no doubt about it, but they’ve responded really well.”

The two sides traded touchdowns throughout the first half as the Warriors built a 28-21 lead at the half. Zayvion Ellington scored first and last in the first quarter, both on one-yard touchdown runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“We like our (offensive) line,” Justin Smith said. “If you load the box, Tyler (Smith) can throw the ball, and when they had to take guys out of the box and it was one-on-one, our guys against their guys, we liked our chances with our o-line this year. Zay had his best night of the year, and Tyler ran the ball pretty well tonight, but that o-line, gotta give them credit.”

After Ellington’s first touchdown run, Quinn Olson reached for the goal line on an eight-yard run to tied the game at seven. Tyler Smith threw his first and only passing touchdown of the night to Jake Hamilton on a 34-yard dart.

Isaiah Favors responded with an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage following the touchdown pass. Ellington’s second touchdown run put the Warriors up 21-14 after a quarter.

“I thought we responded when adversity kind of struck, it’s kind of been our whole thing we’ve had to deal with this year,” Justin Smith said. “And these kids keep responding. We have to play better defensively. Offensively we executed really well tonight. Defensively, we’ve been executing the last couple games, and tonight, we maybe took a step back in that area, but we’ll rebound, we’ll respond.”

A second long run by Favors set up a Ricky Feauto touchdown run to tie the game early in the second quarter. Tyler Smith scored his first rushing touchdown of the game late in the quarter to give SBL the 28-21 lead.

The Warriors started the second half with the ball and Smith scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to make it a two-score game. Heelan’s lone second half touchdown came on the following drive, as Olson threw a 27-yard pass to George Tsiobanos.

A fourth quarter field goal by Scout Sneller made it a 10-point game, and after a failed fourth down attempt by the Crusaders, Smith scored his third rushing touchdown of the game with 1:22 to play to seal a must win game for the Warriors.

“The kids keep getting better, and they stayed with the message,” Justin Smith said. “The measure of a man isn’t what’s going on when things go well, anybody can respond appropriately in those times and do well. The measure of a good young man is what happens when things aren’t going well, and these guys have responded.”

Smith rushed for 179 yards and threw for 313 yards for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Ellington added 79 yards on the ground. Jake Hamilton caught 10 passes for 151 yards and a score.

Favors rushed for 240 yards and a score. Olson threw for 53 yards and rushed for 28 yards. Ricky Feauto rushed for 64 yards.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton improves to 3-1 in district play and 3-5 overall with the win. Heelan is now 2-2 in districts and 2-6 on the season.

North 70, West 0: Demarico Young rushed for three touchdowns and Carson Strohbeen threw for five touchdowns in North’s 70-0 win over West.

In the first quarter, Strohbeen threw a 25-yard touchdown to Zach Hesse, a 56-yard touchdown to Mikhei Turner and a 51-yard score to Hesse in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Strohbeen connected with Luke Soldati twice. Young scored on an 11-yard run and a 29-yard run in the quarter as well.

Young scored the first touchdown of the second half on a two-yard run. A Dayton Harrell recorded a pick-six in the third quarter as well.

Beresford 22, Dakota Valley 20: The Watchdogs bested Dakota Valley 22-20 Friday night in Beresford.