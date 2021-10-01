Metro roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wallops MOC-Floyd Valley

ORANGE CITY, IA-- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team crushed MOC-Floyd Valley on Friday by a score of 39-14.

The Warriors outgained the Dutchmen in total yards, 383 yards to 267. SB-L had 230 rushing yards in the game compared to 92 for MOC-Floyd Valley.

Two Warriors ended up with 100-plus rushing yards on the day, with Jason Dickson taking the ball 18 times for 116 yards and quarterback Tyler Smith rushing for 105 yards on nine carries.

Smith also threw for 153 yards on 18 completions, with three touchdowns passes and one interceptions.

MOC-Floyd Valley quarterback Carson Jager threw for 175 yards on 16-of-31 passing, with two touchdowns through the air.

Carter Aalbers led the Dutchmen in receiving with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The SB-L defense ended the night with three sacks, as Garrett McHugh, Kasey Krogh, and Reece Clausen each finished with one.

The win improves SB-L to 5-1 on the season, while MOC-Floyd Valley fell to 3-3.

SB-L will host Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley next Friday, and the Dutchmen will host Carroll.

Milbank 36, Dakota Valley 13: The Dakota Valley High School football team fell to 1-5 on Friday night with a 36-13 loss to Milbank. The Bulldogs outgained the Panthers in total offense, 321 yards to 207.

Dakota Valley quarterback Ethan Anema went 10-of-26 passing for 169 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. As an offense, the Panthers finished with just 38 net yards rushing, with Jaxon Hennies leading the way with 19 yards on one carry.

On the receiving side, Joey Bryan had a team-high 64 yards, with Randy Rosenquist close behind with three receptions for 60 yards.

The Milbank offense finished with zero passing yards on just one attempt, while Bennett Schwen led the way with 143 rushing yards on 10 attempts. JJ Mayer and Ethan Van Scoyk led the defense with nine and eight tackles, respectively. Mayer also had an interception that he returned six yards.

Bennington 56, South Sioux 12: The South Sioux City High School football team gave up 28 points in the first quarter of Friday night’s game at Bennington, and then did so again in the second quarter, en route to a 56-21 loss.

South Sioux’s scoring came on one touchdown each in the second, third, and fourth quarters.

Bennington outgained South Sioux in total offense, 465 yards to 247. The Cardinals finished with 104 passing yards and 143 on the ground, while Bennington threw for 96 yards and rushed for 369. Darrius Helms finished with 10 completions for 104 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals, while Demarico Young had 32 rushes for 130 yards. Kaden Moriston had a team-high four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Todd Comstock led the South Sioux defense with 4.5 tackles and a sack, while Jordan Eviglo was close behind with four total tackles.

Carroll 23, Bishop Heelan 22: The Carroll football team barely pulled out a win against winless Bishop Heelan, as the Tigers beat the Crusaders, 23-22.

With the loss, Carroll improved to 4-2, while Heelan fell to 0-6.

Des Moines East 27, Sioux City West 21: The Sioux City West High School football team fell to Des Moines East on Friday, 27-21.

The Wolverines scored in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead, but the Scarlets scored a pair of first half touchdowns to take a 14-7 advantage. West running back Drew Benson tied the game up right before halftime with a touchdown, and tied it up again at 21-21 with another touchdown in the fourth.

Des Moines East managed one last score in the fourth quarter, to clinch the win and improved to 2-4.

With the loss, West falls to 4-2 on the season. The Wolverines will host Urbandale next Friday.

