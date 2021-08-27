METRO ROUNDUP: Tri-Valley scores in final minute to beat Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School football team suffered a season-opening loss to Tri-Valley, 21-20, on Friday night at home.
Tri-Valley running back Jaden Siemonsma scored the go-ahead touchdown with 48 seconds left that put Tri-Valley up by that final score.
Dakota Valley scored first with a 22-yard pass from Ethan Anema to Randy Rosenquist with 1 minute, 48 seconds left in the first quarter. That scoring play ended a 17-play drive that lasted 10-plus minutes.
Anema found Rosenquist midway through the second quarter, and that play was good for 29 yards. That put the Panthers up 12-6 with 4:12 left in the first half.
Rosenquist caught his third touchdown pass of the night with seven seconds left in the third quarter, and Anema found him for 18 yards.
That play ended a five-play, 37-yard drive that lasted 2:03.
Anema was 8-for-13 for 162 yards. He had three touchdown passes, all to Rosenquist.
Rosenquist’s three receptions totaled 69 yards.
Jaxon Hennies caught the most throws and yards — he had five grabs for 92 yards.
Dakota Valley totaled 73 yards rushing, led by Lake Kistner’s 23. Brodey Ballinger had 21 rushing yards, and Noah Preston had 20.
Zach Swenson led the Panthers’ defense with seven total tackles.
Noah Hede had two tackles for loss, and that totaled 15 yards.
EAST 43, BISHOP HEELAN 7: The Black Raiders scored twice right away in the first quarter, and they didn’t look back on Friday at Memorial Field.
Luke Longval had a hand on both of those touchdowns, as he had a long run and then he found Taejon Jones later in the first quarter.
Brady Wavrunek, who is a transfer from North, scored his first touchdown for the Black Raiders with 9:15 left in the second quarter.
East’s Ethan Skoglund scored on a fumble recovery in the third quarter with 5:39 left.
DaVante Simmons had a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter that gave the Black Raiders their 36-point lead.
DSM LINCOLN 68, WEST 6: The Wolverines scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter, as quarterback Devin Frye found Keavian Hayes for a 33-yard touchdown pass.
The Railsplitters scored 21 points in the first quarter and kept attacking from there.
The Railsplitters scored their final touchdown with 90 seconds left.