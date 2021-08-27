METRO ROUNDUP: Tri-Valley scores in final minute to beat Dakota Valley

Zach Swenson led the Panthers’ defense with seven total tackles.

Noah Hede had two tackles for loss, and that totaled 15 yards.

EAST 43, BISHOP HEELAN 7: The Black Raiders scored twice right away in the first quarter, and they didn’t look back on Friday at Memorial Field.

Luke Longval had a hand on both of those touchdowns, as he had a long run and then he found Taejon Jones later in the first quarter.

Brady Wavrunek, who is a transfer from North, scored his first touchdown for the Black Raiders with 9:15 left in the second quarter.

East’s Ethan Skoglund scored on a fumble recovery in the third quarter with 5:39 left.

DaVante Simmons had a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter that gave the Black Raiders their 36-point lead.

DSM LINCOLN 68, WEST 6: The Wolverines scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter, as quarterback Devin Frye found Keavian Hayes for a 33-yard touchdown pass.

The Railsplitters scored 21 points in the first quarter and kept attacking from there.

The Railsplitters scored their final touchdown with 90 seconds left.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0