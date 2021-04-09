Native schools set to kick off All Nations Football Conference season

The league will play a two-week postseason, with the semifinals happening on May 21, and the finals being played on May 28.

This season, the Indians have around 24 players out for football, nine participating in track and field, and three doing golf.

Just down the road at Omaha Nation, head coach Matt Hudnall said that his program goes into the season with 28 players on the roster. After a rough 2019 season, Hudnall is confident that his team can score a few wins this season against All Nations competition.

Three of the Chiefs' eight games in 2019 were against top-three ranked schools in Class D1, and the team finished 0-8. With the move to the new conference, Hudnall hopes to rebuild his team's confidence with a possible playoff push.

"It was kind if daunting for the kids. Obviously, it was rough," Hudnall said of 2019. "That was kind of our hope, was to get the kids to gain some confidence in playing football and kind of build up that way."

Like James, the All Nations Football Conference could boost Omaha Nation back into the NSAA, but Hudnall is also open to the new league being the team's permanent home.