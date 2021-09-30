Newell-Fonda, Remsen St. Mary's meet in Class 8-Player Top 10 matchup

Brian Wilken knows the Newell-Fonda High School football team can play better defense.

The Mustangs will have their best chance to prove it on Friday night.

Newell-Fonda, ranked sixth in this week’s 8-Player Associated Press high school football poll, travels to Remsen to face the third-ranked Hawks at 7 p.m. Friday at MMCRU Middle School.

The Hawks have scored 285 points in five games, and the Mustangs have to find a way to slow down the defending 8-Player state champion.

Newell-Fonda gave up 34 points last week against Kingsley-Pierson, and the Panthers amassed 324 total yards on the Mustangs.

The Panthers trailed within a possession at the halftime and third-quarter checkpoints, but Newell-Fonda outscored K-P 8-6 in the fourth quarter to keep its distance.

Panthers senior Jackson Howe had four total touchdowns, including three on the ground.

“Kingsley has some talented kids, and they’re very athletic,” Wilken said. “We didn’t do a very good job of getting them on the ground. There was a lot of reaching and grabbing.”

Wilken didn’t say whether it was a wake-up call, but after watching the film this week, he did point out that there is room to improve defensively.

“The biggest thing is that we have to tackle,” Wilken said. “Those things in itself are going to be pretty critical to the success of our defense. We hope we can be disciplined. We hope we can play with technique and play fundamentally sound.”

Even though the Panthers did provide a scare, Newell-Fonda has a 5-0 record coming into the big game this week against the Hawks.

Before playing the Panthers, Newell-Fonda’s defense hadn’t given up more than 18 points in a game. That came against River Valley in Week 3.

Newell-Fonda’s defense limited West Bend-Mallard to 200 yards to open the season, then in Week 2, the Mustangs held Siouxland Christian to 145 yards.

The Mustangs then held the Wolverines to 209 yards, then limited Bishop Garrigan to 177 total yards.

Seth Menke, a Mustangs senior, leads in tackles with a total of 34.5. Senior Trey Jungers has four interceptions for 68 yards, including a touchdown.

Jungers has also recovered two fumbles.

“The thing that they’ve been doing is playing hard and running to the football and getting to the football,” Wilken said. “Those things obviously have been big pluses for us to this point. Have we been perfect? Not at all, but we continue to preach playing hard.”

The Mustangs’ offense, meanwhile, is led by junior Mason Dicks. Dicks is the Mustangs’ quarterback and he is a versatile play-caller.

He has completed 38 of 54 passes for 623 yards. He has eight touchdowns and one interception.

Dicks isn’t afraid to keep the ball, either.

As a rusher, Dicks has 739 yards on 54 carries. He has 15 rushing TDs. Dicks is in the Top 10 statewide in total TDs, just two ahead of Hawks junior Cael Ortmann — his counterpart — on Friday.

“He has the ability to make plays with his feet and his arm,” Wilken said. “We’re going to take what the defense gives us. We think we have more people who can make plays for us than just Mason. He’s a big part of our offense, but we hope we have other people who can make plays for us.”

