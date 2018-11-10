CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley lost its starting quarterback in the first half and just built on the lead it already had.
The second-ranked Nighthawks earned a measure of revenge by defeating third-ranked Waukon 48-12 Saturday in a Class 2A state semifinal at the UNI-Dome. It was the Indians who defeated BHRV 36-19 in the semis a year ago on the way to a state title.
“It was about everything,” said BHRV starting quarterback J.T. Van’t Hul of avenging last year’s loss. “We lost to them last year and we didn’t want to lose again. We did everything we could.”
Now, the Nighthawks (11-1) will look to claim their second title in three years when they play the winner between PCM and West Liberty on Friday at 2 p.m.
The Nighthawks took the game to the Indians in the first half with an aggressive defense that got after quarterback Creed Welch and forced four first-half turnovers to lead 28-6 at the break.
“Our kids are playing well but they are preparing well No. 1,” BHRV coach Cory Brandt said. “I have an incredible group of coaches that really put people in the right spot and give them the credit. Besides that, the kids have to go out and make the plays.
“We are 1-0, we get to play in the last game of the year. We can’t ask for anything more than that.”
BHRV made a splash on defense on the second play of the game as Trey Huyser picked off Welch. Van’t Hul raced 20 yards on the first carry and two plays later it was Elliot Van Kekerix into the end zone from a yard out.
Waukon would answer on a Welch 69-yard TD pass to Dawson Baures and with the failed two-point conversion the lead was down to 7-6 for the Nighthawks.
Van’t Hul used his legs on the next drive to run four times for 28 yards, including the final one into the end zone.
A fumble by Waukon on the next drive was recovered by Billy Rankin, but the ensuing drive for BHRV was stopped on the 1-yard line. That proved to be OK for an attacking defense that saw Sam Te Slaa recover a fumble in the end zone one play later to put the Nighthawks up 21-6.
It was on the next series that Van’t Hul injured the same ankle he tweaked against Sergeant Bluff-Luton earlier this season in BHRV’s lone loss on the season as he tried to handle a high snap.
“It is what it is and they play hard and made a tackle,” said Van’t Hul of the low ankle injury. He was confident after the game he will be ready for next week.
Junior backup Keyton Moser was just 8 of 29 for 110 yards in replacement duty against the Warriors, but the Nighthawks didn’t skip a beat this time around. Moser went 9 of 18 for 146 yards in relief as he led his team to a score on the same drive he entered the game hitting Brayton Van Kekerix on a 15-yard strike to make it 28-6 at halftime.
“Keyton might have struggled a little (against SB-L) but we said that we will learn from this and the kid said the same thing,” Brandt said. “He said ‘If it ever happens again I will have some experience under my belt and I will be ready to go.’
“Keyton stepped in and just did an outstanding job.”
The teams would trade touchdowns on the first three possessions of the second half with Brayton Van Kekerix breaking a 48-yard rushing TD. Waukon responded with a 54-yard pass and catch from Welch to Avery Rocksvold before Elliot Van Kekerix needed just one play to race 64 yards to make it 42-12.
“Playmakers being playmakers,” said Brandt of the barrage of big plays. “Hats off to our kids for making it happen.”
Brayton Van Kekerix added the only score of the fourth quarter on a 13-yard TD run to set the continuous clock. Elliot Van Kekerix ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns while Brayton had two touchdown receptions and one rushing as he finished with four receptions for 98 yards.
Elliot Van Kekerix said the team had faith in Moser and it showed.
“When J.T. went down against Sergeant Bluff it kind of took our team down and that is why we lost that game,” he said. “Now Keyton coming back in we knew he got this. He is experience and ready to roll.”
Brandt said his team and coaches learned from last year to help flip the result this time around.
“You played them once and you get a look at their scheme, we played them again and coaches got a look at what we did last year,” he said. “We saw what worked, what didn’t work. … Our coaches put kids in the right spot so they didn’t have to think and could just play.”
Welch still finished with 243 yards through the air and Michael Sweeney had 119 yards receiving for the Indians, who finished the season at 10-2.